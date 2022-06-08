Amazon Web Services wants to build a data center building on Blackwell Road in Warrenton with a footprint greater than three football fields laid end-to-end. The business would employ 52 people, though no more than 32 would work at any one time. The project will increase the town’s non-residential tax base, and construction spending and employee salaries would add to the town’s economy.
These are some of the statements and claims made in an application filed with the town of Warrenton in mid-April for a special use permit to build the data center. The application was accepted into the town’s planning system on May 6, according to the law firm that filed the paperwork. A town planner said the project is still likely months away from planning commission review.
Amazon’s application states that the project will have no adverse impact on schools, police and fire services, libraries, housing or parks, and after construction, its effect on Blackwell Road traffic will be minimal. A 17-acre portion of the 42-acre site will be set aside for a new electrical power substation there. While the application brings the project into sharper focus, a close review of the document shows that the answers to several issues remain fuzzy or unanswered. Meanwhile, consternation is growing among area residents over Dominion Energy’s plans for the substation and transmission lines that would power the facility.
The application contains drawings of the proposed data center building, which would be 1,000 feet long, 220 feet wide and 37 feet high – a profile roughly the shape of the top of a long shoebox. The application says this profile would have little visual impact on the neighborhood and would be screened “substantially from view.”
But neither the project’s plans or a three-page written description directly addresses the question of whether the center would use water for cooling, an important consideration since the town in August 2021, amended its zoning ordinance to allow for data centers but stipulated that they must use “recycled water or air chillers, in conjunction with using recycled water, for cooling purposes.” Unlike Loudoun County, neither Warrenton nor Fauquier County produces recycled water for data center cooling.
A clue may lie in a section of the application that deals with data center noise; it states the applicant’s data centers employ “air cooling systems.” But some air-cooling systems still use water in cooling towers, and evaporation requires that the water be replenished. Other systems use outside air to cool re-circulating glycol, not unlike a home air conditioner. These systems are generally thought to be less efficient than water cooling, and therefore use more electricity.
The application also leaves unclear how much power the project would require. Dominion Energy representatives have made references to a new Blackwell Road substation to serve the project: “New data center development does require a new transmission line and substation,” said Steven Precker, a Dominion communications consultant, at a May 12 Fauquier County Board of Supervisors session on the subject. The Amazon plans depict a 17-acre rectangle for a “future substation (by others).” However, the routes to bring power to the Blackwell substation are proving contentious.
Dominion has proposed two routes for transmitting 230 kV of power to the substation. One runs to Blackwell Road from the Wheeler substation in Prince William County just east of Vint Hill, and the other runs from a Warrenton substation off Meetze Road along the eastern edge of the town north to Blackwell. Sections of this second option could run underground, but underground lines are not being considered for the northern route.
The routes have been referred to as “preliminary route options” by Dominion. Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) is convinced the power company wants to build both — and will apply to the State Corporation Commission this fall for a permit to do so.
“This is the thing most people are misunderstanding,” he said in an interview last week. “These are not options. This is, ‘We're doing both.’ We've asked them this numerous times in work sessions. And the answer isn't one connection route or the other. It's ‘We're doing both.’” Neither supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) nor Chris Granger (Center District), whose districts also would be transversed by the proposed power lines, returned phone calls requesting comment.
But Dominion’s media relations manager Peggy Fox said in an email to the Times on Monday, “Only one route will be required to serve the area at the Blackwell Road site.” She wrote that Dominion would listen to comments from residents and businesses affected by both routes, and “ultimately, the SCC will choose one route to construct.”
Fox’s email also made it clear that what was driving discussion of the routes was Amazon’s request for adequate power at its planned Warrenton data center. “Dominion has an active request for service that we must accommodate. To do so, one of the routing options will be proposed before the SCC this fall. If any plans change to the energy needs of the area, we will evolve the electrical solutions to meet those needs,” she wrote.
Based on Trumbo’s comments, it appears that the Wheeler-Blackwell route, which is in his district, may see the greatest pushback – from him and local residents. He insists that those residents must have the opportunity to weigh in on the idea of high-powered overhead lines on 100-foot towers crossing their area and possibly their land. In response, Dominion’s Precker said his company would mail out 3,000 letters to those residents explaining the routes, and that his company has scheduled community meetings on June 22 and 23 to hear from citizens.
Trumbo has also met with Bob Weir, a Haymarket town councilman who was instrumental in a four-and-a-half-year fight to stop an overhead power line headed for an Amazon Web Services data center in his town. That battle ended in 2018 with the SCC requiring Dominion to bury three miles of the line, but it did not order Amazon to pay for it, as opponents also sought.
Fauquier residents fought their own battle with Dominion from 2013 to 2016 over a set of proposals to bring power from Wheeler to Warrenton. Neighborhoods formed a coalition, hired lawyers and expert witnesses and spent tens of thousands of dollars to beat back the plans, which would have run transmission lines through several Fauquier developments north and east of Warrenton. In the end, the SCC ruled that Dominion should make a much more modest upgrade to its service with a line from Wheeler eastward to a point north of Nokesville.
In an April board work session on the latest proposed routes, Trumbo reminded Precker of that fight. “It was heavily, heavily opposed by folks who live here,” he said. “And I would suggest to you ... that you could expect every bit of that opposition and probably more to the proposed connection here.”
The Piedmont Environmental Council, a regional conservationist lobbying group, has already weighed in, following a meeting with Dominion representatives in late March on this subject.
The proposed routes “would have a detrimental effect on the gateway(s) into the Town of Warrenton, on historic and cultural resources along the route and to the residential neighborhoods of New Baltimore, Vint Hill and/or Frytown,” wrote Julie Bolthouse, the PEC’s land-use director. Given the impact of the transmission lines, she said the town should “think twice” about approving the data center. And if it does, she wrote, any transmission lines to it should be buried, and Amazon should pay for that.
