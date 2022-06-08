Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.