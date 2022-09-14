photo_ft_news_Amazon data center property-2_20220913.jpg

A 42-acre vacant parcel owned by Amazon Data Services, now covered in long grass and brush, is seen behind several commercial buildings from the Northrock shopping center across West Lee Highway in Warrenton.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

With residents near Manassas complaining about noise from a cluster of nearby Amazon data centers, concerns are rising that the Amazon data center proposed for Warrenton could also be a noisy neighbor. A new study filed Friday by Amazon to support its application seeks to put that worry to rest, but at least one critic sees flaws in the study.

The skepticism mainly derives from Warrenton’s noise ordinance itself. Even John Foote, the land use attorney who represents Amazon for its application, has indicated that meeting the town’s noise requirements will not be a cakewalk. “The town has some of the most stringent frequency and sound requirements that I have ever seen,” said Foote at a July 26 town planning commission meeting.

photo_ft_news_data center map_20220608.png

The "landscape plan" included in Amazon Web Services' April 13, 2022 special use permit application
photo_ft_news_Amazon data center property-1_20220913.jpg

A 42-acre vacant parcel owned by Amazon Data Services, now covered in long grass and brush, is seen from the North Rock residential development in Warrenton. The red and white truck is traveling west on West Lee Highway (U.S. 15/29/211 Business).
Download PDF Town of Warrenton zoning map.pdf

