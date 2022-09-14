With residents near Manassas complaining about noise from a cluster of nearby Amazon data centers, concerns are rising that the Amazon data center proposed for Warrenton could also be a noisy neighbor. A new study filed Friday by Amazon to support its application seeks to put that worry to rest, but at least one critic sees flaws in the study.
The skepticism mainly derives from Warrenton’s noise ordinance itself. Even John Foote, the land use attorney who represents Amazon for its application, has indicated that meeting the town’s noise requirements will not be a cakewalk. “The town has some of the most stringent frequency and sound requirements that I have ever seen,” said Foote at a July 26 town planning commission meeting.
Still, in a letter to town officials that accompanied the noise study, he said it “demonstrates that the noise ordinance requirements for the site can be achieved in every location where there is anybody to hear.”
One engineer who has studied data center noise is not so sure. He says that if Amazon uses the same building design as in its other Northern Virginia centers – indeed, the same design used by most – it will have trouble meeting Warrenton’s stiff standards. “I think it's going to be damn hard,” said John Lyver, a former NASA aerospace engineering manager who has been running models of data center noise.
He said that Amazon has said it would dampen the noise from its cluster of centers near Manassas, but that has not happened yet.
Apparently, the Warrenton facility will have a similar design as the Manassas facilities. The latest filing says “all of the chillers, pumps, tanks and accessories are located on the roof.”
Lyver is skeptical of Amazon’s latest claims about noise because Warrenton’s ordinance is unique. The noise control ordinances of other nearby jurisdictions – Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax and Manassas – require that noise be measured according to a common international standard, known as the “dB(A)” scale. Essentially, that scale considers the full array of frequencies emanating from a noise source, weights them based on what the human ear is most sensitive to, and consolidates them into one decibel measurement – 60 dB(A), for instance. In effect, a dB(A) measurement says, “this is the level of noise your ear is hearing.”
Warrenton’s ordinance is different. It is found in the performance standards that apply to special use permits, which Amazon is seeking, and dates to at least 1976. It contains tables that list eight different frequency bands found in typical industrial noise and cites different limits for each frequency. The ordinance says the noise in question, when measured at the border of an adjoining property, cannot exceed the limits in any of the eight frequencies listed.
The problem facing Amazon is that Warrenton’s limits for some frequencies can be very strict. For instance, the limit for the 1,000 Hz frequency band, which is commonly heard in data center noise, is 42 decibels during the day and 37 at night for “along residential district boundaries” according to one table. And if that frequency contains a continuous “hum” or “screech,” the limits drop five more points – to 37 in the day and 32 at night. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says 32 decibels is the level of a soft whisper.
The ordinance also contains a separate table of limits that are less strict – allowing between eight and 14 more decibels depending on the frequency. Those limits apparently apply to parts of the project lot line that are not adjacent to residential areas. Amazon’s submitted study chooses to use that table rather than the more stringent one.
Why Amazon chose to use that table is unclear. A Warrenton zoning map shows at least one and possibly two residential areas adjacent to the industrial-zoned Amazon site, but the site is also adjacent to commercial developments and public highways.
Lyver argued that Amazon appears to be using the wrong set of decibel levels, since the project site abuts or is close to residential areas. “They’re going by the wrong chart,” he said.
The noise study submitted by Amazon, completed by Polysonics Corporation of Warrenton, runs nearly 40 pages and contains several charts and dozens of projected noise maps. It says the data center will meet Warrenton’s noise requirements in nearly all places and frequencies, except at a spot northeast of the building that extends across the U.S. 17 spur, where no one lives.
But Lyver said that, if Amazon used the table designed to apply to industrial lots that border residential areas, the data center’s projected noise would violate town limits in several other frequencies and locations.
Lyver is also bothered by a voluminous chart that lists “measured” decibels in the study. It shows the proposed Amazon center would fall below the town’s limits in most frequencies and locations, and forms the basis for the study’s maps. But it does not state how those noise levels were derived. “They never say how they got their numbers,” Lyver said, noting that the data center is not yet built. A Polysonics consultant was not available to discuss these issues by press time.
The plans for the Warrenton data center include 29 emergency generators, which would be tested once or twice a month. Some have concerns that these tests would produce even louder noise, but the Amazon noise study says they are muffled and would produce even less noise than the rooftop cooling equipment.
One problem with the study, of course, is it is just that – a study. Community Development Director Rob Walton told the town council last year — when it was discussing a zoning amendment to allow data centers in town on a case-by-case basis — that the noise ordinance provided safeguards. “So if at the property line, the data center was exceeding what we have in place, they would have to do some type of treatments in order to knock down the decibel level before we would issue an occupancy [permit],” he said.
He said the town could ask an applicant to provide studies and data to assure the town that it would be in compliance with the noise ordinance. The town’s zoning ordinance requires such studies, and in a letter on June 6, Community Development Planning Manager Denise Harris asked Foote’s office for “a noise abatement study on surrounding neighborhoods.” The data provided to the town Friday appears to be that study.
Town Zoning Administrator Kelly Machen said in an email that the town council could place “conditions of approval” on a special use permit to ensure noise concerns are mitigated. She said the town’s staff could not remember a previous application when the noise ordinance came into play.
Planning commission member Gerald Johnston lives across Lee Highway (U.S. 15/29/211 Business), about 900 feet south of the proposed data center site and is concerned about noise from the data center. The facility would be on significantly higher ground than his home, making noise transmission easier, and Johnston said he can see the property on which the data center will be built from his back deck.
“What would you liken it to so that the people here would know how loud it would be, especially in the middle of the night at these houses?” Johnson asked Foote in the July planning commission meeting.
“We’ll get you that study,” Foote said.
Now that the town has the study, staff and the planning commission can review it. The Warrenton Town Council has the final say on Amazon’s application.
