A data center proposed for the north end of Warrenton could bring an average of nearly a million dollars of taxes annually to the town and twice that to the county. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy insists it will build only one of two suggested transmission lines to power the facility. Those were some of the new details that emerged last week regarding the Amazon Data Services data center the company wants to build off Blackwell Road in the town of Warrenton.
A zoning permit application for the project filed in April was light on particulars in some categories, but the new information surfaced at a county supervisors work session Thursday, June 9 and from internal town documents obtained by the Piedmont Environmental Council through a Freedom of Information Act request. Those documents also address water usage at the site.
The subject that has generated the most public concern among county residents is the prospect of new 230 kV overhead power lines being built to feed the data center. While two possible routes have been circulated by Dominion Energy — stirring consternation from residents whose neighborhoods they might cross — a company representative told the county board of supervisors on Thursday, June 9 that Dominion would seek to build transmission lines along just one route – not both.
Dominion to study putting northern route underground
“Only one of them will be needed to service the customer request that we have at the Blackwell site,” said Steve Precker, a Dominion communications consultant, at a work session with supervisors on the subject. He also said his company had decided to study putting both routes underground.
According to published maps, the “southern” route, from a substation off Meetze Road north to the data center and its substation on Blackwell Road, has three options, one of which is underground. The “northern” route, from the Wheeler substation just inside the Prince William County westward to Blackwell — a distance of more than nine miles — listed two options, but not an underground one. But, said Precker, Dominion has recently “initiated an underground study” of that route as well.
Holder Trumbo, the Scott District supervisor whose district would be crossed by the northern transmission routes, said in an interview he was heartened to hear Dominion would now look at putting those lines underground too. But he noted that Precker had also said that while his company would recommend to the State Corporation Commission that it build only one of the routes, it would show the other route to the SCC as a future possibility.
“We're putting that on the radar, not for this filing. But we wanted to bring it up to put on the radar for you guys to keep in mind as you consider bringing in additional economic growth,” Precker had said.
Precker said that his company is collecting the views of citizens and other parties regarding both routes, including at public meetings on June 21 and 22. He said his company would send the public comments on both routes to the SCC as part of its filing on Sept. 29, and his company will recommend one of the two routes. The SCC might go with that recommendation, choose the other option, or could even prescribe a route other than the ones submitted, he said.
Tax revenues
Meanwhile, other details about the proposed Amazon data center have emerged. A set of emails, obtained by the PEC in which town officials discussed the project with each other after mid-summer 2021 meetings with Amazon representatives, contain data on estimated tax revenues for the town and county, as well as expected data center water use.
For instance, on Aug. 3, 2021, Community Development Director Rob Walton, in an email to Warrenton Town Councilman William Semple (Ward 2) and Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, said the data center could produce $4.6 million in tax revenue for the town and $10.6 million for the county over five years. He added, apparently in response to a request from Planning Commissioner James Lawrence to compare data center revenue with other uses, that if the property were developed with 550,000 square feet of office use instead, five-year tax revenue would run around $50,000.
Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach said those estimates sounded close to ones he worked up for Amazon when the company contacted him last summer. The relatively high revenue from data centers comes from taxing business personal property and computer equipment on the site. Data centers, for instance, may hold thousands of computers to run internet server programs.
Maybach said the real estate tax on the data center’s 42 acres would be about $1,600 a year for the town and roughly $30,000 a year for the county, based on 2021 assessments and tax rates. The town’s annual budget in fiscal year 2022 was $26.5 million; about $16.3 million of that is in the general fund. The town raises $1.4 million in property taxes and $7.5 million in other taxes. If the data center generates on average $920,000 a year for five years, that would be a hefty addition to the town’s tax revenue. But Maybach noted that the tax revenue could vary from year to year, based on depreciation schedules and when new equipment is purchased.
Maybach said two entities pay county taxes from data center operations at the federal Warrenton Training Center northwest of town on Bear Wallow Road. Amazon Data Services paid the county $1.71 million, and Microsoft paid $1.14 million in 2021, he said. The Fauquier Times has reported that one data center operating at the center is run by Amazon, and the other by an unknown company.
However, Maybach cautioned that the tax data should not be interpreted to mean that Amazon runs one center and Microsoft runs the other. Rather, he said, Microsoft is a leasing agent. While Amazon is paying on equipment it owns, Microsoft is paying for the equipment it leases to others. Maybach said that because the data centers sit on federal property, the county can collect no real estate taxes from them.
Data center water usage
The zoning text amendment to allow data centers that was passed Aug. 10, 2021, was careful to guard the town’s water supply. It said data centers “shall utilize recycled water or air chillers” for cooling and that “potable water shall not be used for cooling.”
John Foote, Amazon’s attorney for the project, had said at a June 15, 2021, town planning commission meeting the center would not use water for cooling. “It is air chilled. It doesn't use water anymore,” he said. He said he had sent Walton information on the project’s water needs, but added that the water was for “irrigation, for the lawn, because they don't use water in these new prototypes.”
An email from Schaeffer to planning commission chair Susan Helander on July 14, 2021, confirmed, “This is a chiller-based system so minimal water impact; four homes is estimated quantity.” The National Association of Home Builders calculates that the average American single-family home uses 276 gallons of water a day, and that half of that is for lawns and gardens.
When Point One Developments Ltd. was designing a data center development near Remington in 2018, it decided to use air chillers -- which use outside air to cool a closed loop of glycol -- because recycled water was not available. “This system is quite efficient in the winter and less so in the summer. But the balance works out,” Colin Clish, the company’s COO, told the Fauquier Times. “Virtually no water is used.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.