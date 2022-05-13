Saturday’s 100th anniversary running of the Virginia Gold Cup may have been soggy and bleak and played to a crowd one-fifth the usual size, but history-making performances, start to finish, marked the spring’s richest steeplechase meet to carry the race into a second century.
Ballybristol Farm’s Andi’amu powered to victory in the $100,000 headliner, shrugging off the inch of rain that pelted the Great Meadow racecourse near The Plains all day May 7, relishing every meter of the four-mile marathon on ground left sodden and squishy, and jumping the 23 testing timber fences “for fun,” according to winning trainer Leslie Young.
She calls Andi’amu the comeback kid.“He’d won here in 2019, but he pulled a tendon after (he went off course when leading in) the 2020 Gold Cup,” Young said of the French-bred that had won the 2019 classic en route to his Virginia and national timber titles that season. “We knew he was on the right track after Middleburg” – Andi’amu finished a strong second to Gold Cup post-time favorite Storm Team in the April 23 Middleburg Hunt Cup, his sole prep for a return to Gold Cup.
Storm Team, off course when leading in the 2020 Virginia Gold Cup and, impossibly, again when leading in the 2021 International Gold Cup over the same course, was sent off at 3-1 in Saturday's feature. Andi’amu was practically dismissed as fourth-choice at 7-1. International Gold Cup winner last fall, Tomgarrow was third-favorite.
Seven horses faced the starter, including last year’s race winner, Schoodic (Connor Hankin up.)
Twelve-year-old Andi’amu vied for the lead from the start, according to rider Freddie Procter fencing well and relishing every splashing step around the testing Great Meadow oval. Tomgarrow shadowed his stablemate starting the second, of four, miles, but Tomgarrow floundered as he approached the water jump, according to rider Tom Garner.“
He slipped, or maybe tripped, heading into the water jump there mid-course,” Garner explained. “I knew it’s best to save him for another day,” and he pulled the horse up to protect against injury.
Andi’amu let out a notch, Procter said, with a “flier” over the water jump, five in front of Schoodic heading into the final two fences up the long Great Meadow homestretch, and 23 in front by the wire.
“He loved it,” Procter said of Andi’amu’s sterling performance. “He loves the distance, and he loves the (soft) going. It was his race today.”
It was Andi’amu’s 11th career tri-umph, and one of three on the day for Young. Another Pennsylvania-based trainer, Keri Brion, won all four of the other races, a historic first for a fe-male trainers. National Steeplechase Association racing secretary Bill Gallo confirms that Gold Cup is the only time women trainers have won all the races on a card.
It was Brion’s 31st birthday on Saturday. “What a perfect birthday present,” she said.
Meeting the winning rider
Freddie Procter had just the one mount on Saturday.
He made it count.
An amateur-apprentice jockey, the English native had barely heard of the Virginia Gold Cup eight weeks ago, and he’d never ridden a race over timber since that’s a uniquely American twist on the steeplechase game.
Procter got a phone call mid-March from Tom Garner, an English pro in his sixth season on the U.S. circuit.
“Tom called me looking for an amateur to come to the U.S. to ride for Leslie Young,” Procter considered the offer, did a little research and discovered Young is current leading trainer in America. “Tom called me just before the Cheltenham Festival (mid-March.)
“Ten days later I’m landing at JFK.”
Procter, 23, grew up in Dorset. His father was an amateur jump jockey, now operating Glanvilles Stud in Somerset in southwest England. Procter studied at Cardiff University but traded school to ride out for trainer Will Biddick in Somerset in the hopes of picking up some rides.
He’d won two races over fences in England, but Procter’s win percent-age took flight when he arrived in late March: he’s won seven races in six weekends in the U.S., including his first stakes mount, and win, aboard Tomgarrow at My Lady’s Manor.
He lives and works on the farm where Young trains in West Grove, Pennsylvania, the old Ashwell Stable of Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard.
“I’m in his old bedroom, actually,” Procter said. “There’s still one of his win pictures on the sideboard. It’s pretty cool to be there.”
Procter followed up his Gold Cup win Saturday with victory in the featured Winterthur Cup timber stake in Delaware Sunday, partnering another French-bred for the Collins-Young team — Mercoeur.
The rest of the card
Sharon Sheppard’s Redicean (Tom Garner) won the $75,000 grade 2 Semmes memorial hurdle stake by 54 lengths, one of just two to finish a race marred by interference, a stew-ards’ inquiry, a claim of foul and two horses off course.
When vying for the lead in the final furlongs, City Dreamer (Graham Watters) and 6-5 favorite Going Country (Parker Hendriks) bumped shoulders and both cut a beacon on the north rail turn. As those two pulled up - arguing bitterly and each blaming the other, Redicean inherited the lead and drew off to win by 54 lengths from the only other finisher, Belfast Banter (Barry Foley.)
“It’s an unfortunate way to win, but we’ll take it,” said trainer Leslie Young.
Young also saddled steeplethon winner Bodes Well (Garner,) winning over Great Meadow’s cross-country ‘chase course for the second-straight time.
Keri Brion scored the opener with Baltimore Kid (Hendriks) and the allowance with HowyaBud (Hendriks.) Both horses are Irish-born, sired by group 1 classic winner Milan, a son of leading sire Sadlers Wells.
Complete results and more photos are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
