Come mid-September, craft beer should be flowing from taps at Altered Suds, a new pub in the basement of Molly’s Irish Pub in Old Town Warrenton.
Altered Suds (“altered” for “make it to your liking,” and “suds,” slang for beer) is a venture of Casey Ward, the owner of Molly’s, Corey Ross, his longtime friend from Fauquier High School, and Jason Bergantim, a Massachusetts transplant who brewed beer on Martha’s Vineyard before coming to work at Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane. More recently, Bergantim has been bartending at Old Bust Head Brewing Company at Vint Hill.
“Jason, Corey and I have been interested in opening a brewery for a few years and there was a 5,000 square foot basement unoccupied directly below the restaurant,” said Ward.
Bergantim and Ross bring their experience as bartenders and brew makers to the venture, combining it with Ward’s experience running Molly’s.
“We’ll produce a wide variety of lagers and ales, from light to dark and hop forward and IPA. There will be 10 beers on tap” and sold at the Altered Suds bar, said Bergantim. A few beers will be sold from the taps for Molly’s customers upstairs.
Molly’s food will be sold downstairs at Altered Suds, but it’ll be more of the pub food variety than the full menu of items found at the restaurant, Ward said.
The production area of Altered Suds has three vessels for the aging process, plus a hot water tank and a mash tank, which is where grains are mixed with water.
Yeast, barley, hops and water are combined to produce beer. Different spices and teas can be used to coax out different flavors.
A milk stout, for example, is made using black tea and chocolate. IPA is a light-colored beer with more alcohol and hops content. Hop forward beer has more hops than the usual balance of sugar and hops that are in most beers. Hops are the flowers of the plant used as a bittering and flavoring agent in beer. Hops also gives the beer a floral or fruity flavor.
The mixture steeps before its transferred to a kettle where it boils. After fermenting, it’s chilled, carbonated and put into kegs where it’s ready to be served.
Ale takes about two weeks to produce, lagers four to five weeks. Much of that time is spent aging.
Customers will be able to see the production area, which is separated from the main floor by a half wall.
The three partners have been working on the project for nearly two years. Preliminary work involved getting a special federal permit to manufacture beer; the trio had to submit to background checks.
Planning work transitioned to on-site work at the start of this year. Ward said they’ve put about $300,000 into the project.
A grand opening of Altered Suds is planned for Sept. 12, preceded by a soft opening. A few lucky guests got a taste of the first batch of beer produced during a preview on July 19.
“It had a great reception. We went through two kegs of beer,” said Ward. That represents about 280 glasses of beer.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
