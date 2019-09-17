On Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., “All Souls to the Polls: A History of Voting in Fauquier County”will be presented at the Warrenton campus of Lord Fairfax Community College.
Karen White, president of the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, will be the event’s main presented.
“The history of voting for African-Americans is a topic we [the AAHA] have been researching for years,” White said.
Using primary source documents, including acts of the General Assembly and voting records available at the Library of Virginia, White, over a period of more than 20 years, has woven together a compelling story.
Kathy Marmet, coordinator of the event, says she offered to help with the project because she wanted to “know more about the history of the place where I live. I’ve observed the integrity of the work being done at AAHA.”
Committee member the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery wrote and directed the filming of a short series of skits portraying a registrar’s office “somewhere in the South” in the years 1914, 1920 and 1959. A video of the skits will be shown at the event. At the end of the program, there will be time for questions and answers.
The “All Souls to the Polls”will be the first in a series of programs, event organizers said.
“Our goal is to stimulate current and future voters to realize the importance of voting and the challenges that many overcame to exercise this right,” said committee member Angela Davidson.
The event is free and open to the public.
