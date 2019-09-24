The right to vote is cherished; the audience of about 90 attending a forum on the history of voting in Fauquier County didn’t need to be convinced of its value.
By a show of hands, all but one signaled they were registered to vote. The lone holdout said he planned to do so the next day.
The All Souls to the Polls forum, held in The Barn on the Fauquier campus of Lord Fairfax Community College on Sept. 23, came a day before National Voter Registration Day. There was a table with voter registration materials at the forum.
Voting “is essential to our way of government, our democracy,” said Conway Porter, in opening remarks. “There were efforts to exclude people along the way. Who should vote has always been an issue.”
A multi-racial audience heard Karen Hughes White, founder and president of the Afro-American Historical Association, describe the efforts of blacks in Fauquier County and in Virginia to vote in the face of significant roadblocks.
White related that freed slaves and free black men voted and were elected to office during Reconstruction after the Civil War, but then faced hurdles starting in the late 1800s. A poll tax was enacted that required payment of three years’ worth of property tax no later than six months before an election. Failure to do so kept a person -- typically a black individual without the means to pay -- from voting.
It wasn’t until 1966 that the U.S. Supreme Court barred the poll tax.
The difficulties blacks faced in trying to exercise their right to vote were depicted in a video shown at the event. The Rev. Lemuel Montgomery wrote and directed the skits that were presented in the video.
The skits showed that black citizens could be tripped up by a test that a poll worker would require black voters to pass, supposedly to determine their fitness to vote.
“Can you read and write?” a black would-be voter was asked in the skit. “But a lot of people in this town can’t read as good as me who vote,” he said in reply, but he wasn’t allowed to vote.
Two black women attempting to register to vote were told, “you need to take a test and you may not help each other.” A white woman who entered the room just afterward was immediately given a registration form without being required to first pass a test.
“The literacy test was almost impossible to pass,” said White. It could involve reading and interpreting a passage in the U.S. Constitution.
Those who did vote sometimes paid a price later. White discovered in her research the case of a Fauquier black man who lost a work contract as punishment for voting.
White shared the results of her research into black voting in Fauquier County in a PowerPoint presentation. There were also binders filled with research material on tables that held lists of blacks who voted over the years.
She said 1,263 people of color voted in Fauquier County for the first time in 1867. “Their names are still in Fauquier County today,” carried by their descendants. “I found my ancestors” in the voting rolls, White said.
White said the Library of Virginia is a good resource for material on black voting and that its records are available online.
The Afro-American Historical Association also has a library, archives and database available online at aahafauquier.org. It also has a museum. The AAHA is located at 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains. The phone number is 540-253-7488.
