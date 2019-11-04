Craig Andrews has been a Warrenton Lions Club member for more than 30 years. He serves as the club’s new membership chairman and is eager to welcome new members to its ranks. He shared recently that the Warrenton Sunrise Lions may consider a possible merger next year.
“I hope that many of their members will join us,” said Andrews.
At a Nov. 7 new membership meeting, held in the Sycamore Room B at Fauquier Hospital, three representatives will be on hand to talk about the new cancer center. They include the director of cancer services, Sandy Shipe, Dr. Raj. Manchandani and Jennifer McEachern, patient advocate. Together they will discuss the operation of the cancer center as well as sharing a “bird’s eye view” of the radiation therapy, chemotherapy and other cancer treatment services that the new center will provide.
Founded in 1939, the Warrenton Lions Club recently celebrated its 80th anniversary as a club focused on helping those in need in the community. Andrews was quick to point out the club’s appreciation for current business sponsors like Country Chevrolet, Atlantic Union Bank and Fauquier Bank and hopes to welcome additional business sponsors to help them with their work.
Service-oriented, the club provides eye exams, glasses, hearing exams and hearing aids to those in need in Fauquier County. In the past they have partnered with the Warrenton Sunrise Lions Club to provide more than 3,200 students and adults with free sight and hearing testing. They also bring the Lions Sight and Hearing unit to community and church events. They support the Fauquier Free Clinic and Diabetes Awareness Education. They have participated in the Remote Area Medical Mission in Southeast Virginia. They offer scholarships to the area high schools. They support the Lions Leader Dog School, the Old Dominion Eye Bank, the Lions Hearing Foundation and Research Center, the Northern Virginia Lions Youth Camp and the Virginia Lions Eye Institute.
A visit to the Warrenton Restore will usually find faithful Lions Club members volunteering their time.
At 80 years young, the Warrenton Lions Club has provided community service for four decades and looks forward to continuing its work with the help of new and existing members. Andrews said that women were welcomed in the club in 1989; membership now includes many couples who enjoy working together in community service.
Current fundraisers include program and pin sales, White House ornament sales and the spring festival. Andrews is proud of his long membership in the Warrenton Lions Club. “It is much more than a list of projects and fundraisers, it’s a group of fun-loving individuals who enjoy giving back to the community to make it a better place to live,” said Andrews.
“We know how busy schedules are for younger members, but we need them,” said Andrews, who noted that new members are welcome at any time. Meetings are held twice monthly on the first and third Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Bistro Restaurant at Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Drive.
Anyone who would like to learn more about the Warrenton Lions Club may contact club president Jan Cornelius at 727-366-4979 or Andrews at 703-296-2051.
