All Fauquier County schools will be closed today, Friday, Dec. 13, due to inclement weather.
Offices will open at 10 a.m. "Liberal leave" is in effect, according to an announcement posted on the school division's Twitter feed at about 7:10 a.m. this morning.
Parts of northern Fauquier County, including Warrenton, are being impacted by freezing rain moving through parts of the state this morning.
