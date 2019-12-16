All Fauquier County schools are closed today, Monday, Dec. 16, because of wintry weather moving through the area this morning.
Fauquier County is under a winter weather advisory that is in effect until 1 p.m. this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch in the advisory area, the weather service says.
Freezing rain is expected this morning, before changing to rain for most areas this afternoon.
