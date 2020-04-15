Warrenton Town Council candidate Ali Zarabi said he’s learned a lot since he ran unsuccessfully for a Ward 1 seat on the council in 2004 and for an at-large seat in 2006. “I’ve gained more life experience since then,” he said. “I’m more connected, I’ve been listening more, I’m smarter. And every day since then I’ve worked to become a better person.”
Zarabi is running for the Ward 1 council seat against Heather Sutphin. The current councilman for Ward 1 is Jerry Wood, who is retiring after his term. (Local elections are scheduled for May 5, but Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to move them to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Assembly will decide on the matter later in April.)
The sole proprietor of 68 Mane, a hair salon on Warrenton’s Main Street in Old Town, Zarabi said, “I’ve been looking out onto Main Street from the same window for 27 years.” That experience, he said, has given him a tremendous appreciation for Old Town Warrenton. “We are the heart and the cultural center of Warrenton. That brings people together.
“You cannot ‘create’ an Old Town. Old Towns with a capital ‘O’ are hard to come by. This is the real McCoy, it’s authentic. Every brick has a story. We need to continue to educate the younger generation on those stories.”
He said the good will he sees every day is “so important, so special to me. As a businessman, I could go somewhere else, but I’m emotionally connected to this place.”
Zarabi said that he understands that council members are not just advocates for their wards, but for the whole town. For that reason, he’s been encouraged by some recent changes he’s seen that benefit everyone. For instance, he lauded Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer for working to slowly add to a planning staff, “that has been understaffed for a long time.”
He appreciates her attention to technology issues that have been neglected, and her leadership on moving to a new town hall on Main Street.
He said that even in a small rural community, it’s possible to be more efficient and up-to-date, to provide more services. “We don’t have to change our stripes in order to do that.”
When asked about what experience he would bring to the town council, Zarabi keeps coming back to his 20 years on the town planning commission. As the longest-serving member of that body, Zarabi said he has gained valuable insight and expertise in land use and zoning issues.
Some people don’t want any new growth, but Zarabi has seen the value in in-fill residential development. “We know that open land within the town is going to see new houses. We need to have a thoughtful, consolidated plan that allows for pedestrian traffic, for multi-parcel connectivity.”
He added, “We can plan, but everything is hypothetical until someone buys that house. Then that’s their dream. They become part of our community.”
The planning commission weighs in on whatever applicants come before the town, but Zarabi said more could be done to recruit the right applicants. He said the Chamber of Commerce and Experience Old Town Warrenton are helpful, but the town could be more successful in attracting businesses to town.
Zarabi also said that residents like to be able to get services where they live. “Ward 1 is mostly a commuter community. Sixty to 65% of residents leave town to work. When they come home, they want a good quality of life, they want to feel safe, have some recreation choices, a good return on their taxes, they want to see their dollars spent wisely.”
He acknowledged, “If any of this sounds easy, it’s not.”
Zarabi appreciates the wisdom in this quote: “Everybody like progress; no one likes change.” That’s what makes leadership such a challenge, he said.
Zarabi is philosophical about the campaign for a town council seat. “It’s not ambition that drives me. I feel like a winner already. My sense of self doesn’t rely on votes. It’s not important for me to be the winner. It’s important for residents to be the winners.” But, he said, “I’m going to work hard to earn votes so that residents of Ward 1 can have a voice.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
