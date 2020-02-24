Warrenton Town Councilman Alex Burnett (Ward 2) grew up in Broad Run, starting off at Jack and Jill preschool and continuing through Highland School in Warrenton. Since then, he’s taken a circuitous route around the country, through Rhode Island, San Francisco, Los Angeles, to as far away as Hawaii. But he always comes home to Warrenton. “I’ve lived in a lot of different places, but Hawaii reminded me so much of Warrenton, the people, the family-centered culture,” he said.
Currently, Burnett works as a project manager with Hilton Hotels in Fairfax. The commute can be rough, he said, especially on nights when the Warrenton Town Council meets. But he says it’s worth it, and he has decided to run in the May election for a second term. He ran unopposed for his debut term, but this time, William Semple has declared his candidacy for Ward 2 as well.
Burnett joined the town council in 2016, along with Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and Kevin Carter (Ward 5). Renard Carlos was elected to an at-large seat two years later. “Moving water never freezes. The last four years there has been an infusion of good ideas and conversations,” he asserted in an interview last Friday.
Burnett believes that the current council brings diverse talents to the table. “It’s a healthy mix of skill sets: experience in government, public works, finance, hospitality, food and beverages.” Burnett sees his role as a project manager, collaborating and managing people. “You have the best conversations when everyone has collaborated.
“Do we have disagreements? Yes. Should there be disagreements? Yes. Everyone has good ideas, and everyone wants to do the right thing” on any given issue, he said.
Burnett said that even at the end of the year, when the agenda is lighter, “there’s always something to discuss.” Budget season, coming up quickly, is when the work of the council rachets up. He describes it with a knowing smile as “when all hell breaks loose.”
Burnett said he appreciates the opportunity to be on the council’s finance committee. He enjoys the numbers and working with standards. “That’s what I do.” He describes himself as cautious and measured, but open to new ideas, “All doors are open,” he said.
One specific accomplishment Burnett pointed to is clarification around the requirements that outside organizations need to meet in order to receive funding from the town. He explained, “We didn’t have policies. The process had become archaic, cumbersome and cloudy … To ensure the longevity of this, we needed to tighten it up, make it more clear. We didn’t want to place any more burdens on the nonprofit organizations, we wanted to make it easier for them to seek funding. Through guidance of the finance committee, we rolled it out to the organizations, making sure they knew about it.”
He added that because the funding for the nonprofits is coming out of taxpayer funding, it was important to have policies in place, to ensure that money is being utilized correctly.
He said Stephanie Miller, director of finance and procurement, has been a great resource on every aspect of the town’s finances. “She is easy to work with and gets the committee all the information we need, plus more.”
Burnett also serves as the town council’s liaison to the Architectural Review Board. He said “I’ve learned an enormous amount.”
He said, for example, that town residents had been missing out on the opportunity for tax credits available to those who have to maintain historic homes, which can be very expensive. “There are these tax credits available from the state, but homeowners never acted on it. The town has made them aware of it.”
Town staff
Burnett added that a strong town council is only one piece of running the town. “We have a great staff behind us, to execute.
“The council recognizes their talent and hard work. They bring a tremendous amount of passion to the job and they believe in what they do.”
Burnett said that bringing Brandie Schaeffer on as town manager “has been fantastic. We talked to a lot of great candidates, but Brandie is bright and capable. She was already in the town bloodstream and had the respect of staff. She has set clear, measurable expectations, and her team can grow as the town grows.”
Another great addition to staff has been Information Technology Manager Jonathan Stewart. “From an IT perspective, our infrastructure was not in a good situation. The town had not been keeping up with technology. Now the problem has been fixed, and we are taking opportunities to use technology to better align with the community’s needs. Technology is our best friend when it comes to communicating with and informing the community.” He said the website is being revamped to be faster and more intuitive.
The website devoted to the town’s comprehensive plan has been effective as well, said Burnett. It has allowed citizens to weigh in every step of the way, he said. “The comprehensive plan, as it’s developing, is a reflection of the voice of the people. It shows how they see their community for the next 40 years.”
The Warrenton Town Council livestreams its meetings, which has allowed more people to sit-in on council deliberations from the comfort of their home computers. But Burnett admits that fewer people attend meetings because they don’t have to physically be there in order to know what’s being discussed. “But when there is a big issue, a polarizing issue, it’s standing room only, and that is great.”
He added, “It’s nice to see that we’re still a people town, where residents will still write a letter or have a face to face discussion. It’s refreshing, and it’s necessary.”
Burnett said he has spent a lot of time listening to his constituents. “Ward 2 is very diverse.
It has Old Alexandria Pike with older homes, Haiti Street, where Habitat is making a huge difference, and it has newer neighborhoods, too, like on Walker Drive.”
But he said that the town is small enough that he doesn’t draw boundary lines. He said council makes decisions for the town as a whole.
When asked what he’s most proud of, Burnett said he’s proud to be a member of council. “I don’t look at this as ‘me,’ what I’ve done, I look at it as ‘us.’
“One person can only speak so loudly, you need others to agree in order to get things done.”
