Work continues on the new terminal at Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland with completion still a few months off. The ribbon cutting initially targeted for August of this year will now be late winter or early spring of 2020.
Delays in delivery of building materials and boom times for subcontractors who are stretched thin are responsible, said Dave Darrah, airport manager, during a tour of the facility on Monday. Workmen were busy on tasks in the terminal’s lobby that day.
“Some work is sequential” and can’t proceed until work before it is done. In one case, delivery of material expected in March didn’t arrive until May. Plus, “we have to share subcontractors. They can overcommit and that’s what we’ve run into. It’s just the way it is,” Darrah said.
Weather delays have been a factor, too.
The building’s exterior is basically done except for lettering on the building, solar panels on the roof and completion of a second-floor outdoor deck extension.
Taft Companies of Culpeper is the general contractor on the project.
The opening of the terminal won’t happen until an occupancy permit is in hand and a ribbon-cutting date is scheduled; federal, state and county officials will be invited.
A total of $6.3 million was received from federal and state aviation grant sources for the airport terminal and improvement of Va. 610 at the entrance to the access road leading to the terminal. Another $2.5 million came from grants, cash donations and financing to cover a local matching fund requirement, according to figures in the county’s capital improvements project budget.
The terminal apron and access taxiway are also being improved at a cost of approximately $100,000, paid for through a grant, cash funding, and financing.
Darrah said the planning that went into the improvements endeavored to make the airport “green.”
Besides the solar panels, parking lot lights will have dimmers and sensors, windows will have shades and there will be 28 wells for geothermal heat. Rainwater will be collected and filtered for drinking and other uses. Until the rainwater collection system is approved by the state, water from a commercial well will be used. A separate 40,000 water tank will be used for fire suppression.
Local residents Ralph and Bobbie Crafts donated $500,000 to make the terminal a two-story building and contributed $100,000 for the geothermal and rainwater harvesting system.
“The terminal itself will be a real showpiece. To my knowledge there’s not a building like it with the combination of green technology,” Ralph Crafts said earlier this year.
Donations paid for furnishing private areas, such as Darrah’s office and that of the airport’s administrative manager and the pilots’ lounge. A donation also paid for the solar panels.
The airport improvements had to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Virginia Department of Aviation.
The building’s exterior look evokes Virginia’s past and future, transitioning from old to new, Darrah said. A section uses brick such as the kind used at Thomas Jefferson’s home, while another section of exterior wall is made of steel to signify modern advancements.
The second-floor observation deck is on the “air side” of the terminal facing the runway. A first-floor patio will face that side as well. The public comes in on the “land” side from Midland Road after parking in a new parking lot.
Town hall meetings could be held in the terminal’s 2,200-square-foot lobby. The terminal will also have a conference room.
While the airport will be open 24 hours a day, the airport’s business staff won’t be there all the time. Pilots will be able to get fuel from a self-serve pump and gain access to the building via a pin pad so that they can get coffee, use vending machines, rest on one of the recliners in the pilot’s lounge and use a shower.
There will be an electric charging station outside for electricity-powered aircraft.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
