Aging Together, in partnership with Culpeper Baptist Church, is offering a free informational webinar, “Activities for Older Adults Staying at Home,” on Zoon on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.
Amy Kaval, the rehab clinical leader at The Culpeper, will share tips and ideas on activities that older adults can do while staying at home during the pandemic.
The webinar is open to older adults, caregivers and members of the public.
To register, ephipps@agingtogether.org or call 540-829-6405. Registration is free.
After you register, you will receive an email with a Zoom link for the program.
