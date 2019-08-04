Ellen Phipps is the new executive director of Aging Together, the organization recently announced.
Phipps is co-author of “Connections: Engagement in Life for Persons with Dementia, A Complete Activities Guide.”
Aging Together is a partnership of organizations and individuals who care about older adults in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock countiesand seek to serve and assist them so they can age safely and in good health.
Before joining Aging Together, Phipps spent the past 18 years at the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, where she served as vice president of programs and services and, more recently, as interim executive director, according to an Aging Together news release.
Phipps has a master’s degree in gerontology from Virginia Commonwealth University where she also serves as adjunct faculty.
Phipps “specializes in creative therapeutic design for persons diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and has established intergenerational programs, and arts and music programming in a variety of settings,” according to the news release.
She also has experience in managing Adult Day centers both in the U.S. and England, “where she integrated creative and innovative approaches to person-centered care,” the news release said.
