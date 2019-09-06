“The little man is being squeezed out and people don’t seem to know what’s happening,” said James Rankin, who’s cutting overhead costs by closing the Rankin’s Furniture showroom at 360 Waterloo St. in favor of an order-by-catalog model.
A small furniture showroom area will be opened at his Rankin’s Hardware, 251 W. Lee Highway, in the Warrenton Village Center.
Merchandise in stock has been discounted by 25 percent in anticipation of the closing of the Waterloo space within the next two months.
Rankin formerly owned the Waterloo Station Shopping Center where the store has been for the past 27 years. The shopping center’s current owners are Andrea and Amber Ferrer, who operate Café Torino there.
None of the six furniture store’s sales and delivery employees will lose their jobs, Rankin said. And though he’s 88, Rankin said “oh yeah, sure” when asked if he’ll continue working in the business. He was sitting at a desk at the furniture store wearing a red shirt and necktie on Friday.
The hardware store will be managed by his daughter, Alice Kniceley, who’s a sales associate at the furniture store. Her brother, Glenn, managed the hardware store until his death this August.
Rankin said customers who have heard about the store’s closing understand why.
“Brick and mortar stores are going out of business. We’re taxpayers, not the big businesses that government uses tax dollars to bring in,” Rankin said, referring to tax incentives.
“There’s just too much overhead. I’m paying $50,000 a year on insurance here. That’s a big cost, plus everyday operating expenses. Taxes and insurance have gone crazy,” Rankin said.
And, he says, buying habits have changed.
“When we had three stores, we did the triple the business. People can’t buy quality furniture for less money,” Rankin said.
Kniceley said she knows some people come into the furniture store to check prices and then order elsewhere. “They Google the model and then buy from them.
“We’re just not getting the traffic” of customers in the store, she added.
Rankin has an appliance and furniture store in a shopping center in Colonial Beach that he owns. Some of the items from the Warrenton store could go there. He also has a furniture store in King George.
Rankin’s Hardware store in Warrenton will keep going.
“There’s no way I’m going out of the hardware business,” Rankin said.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
