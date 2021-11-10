After VDOT reveals ballooning cost estimates for Warrenton road projects, council hits pause

This story has been updated to include information about the Nov. 9 Warrenton Town Council meeting.
The Virginia Department of Transportation cost estimates for two proposed Warrenton road projects – improvements on Main Street and a roundabout at Walker Drive and East Lee Street -- have risen by millions of dollars from initial projections, leaving Warrenton Town Council members frustrated and uncertain about how to proceed.
On Tuesday night, council members voted to table for 30 days the decision on whether or not to apply for new VDOT cost-sharing grants to make up some of the difference. The deadline to apply for new grants in 2021 was Oct. 8, but council member James Hartman (Ward 4) said as he made the motion to pause, “We were still receiving new information up until a few hours ago. We need the time to digest and … make a good decision.” In October, VDOT gave the town a one-month extension of the deadline.
In 2019, the town successfully applied for two cost-sharing grants to help pay for the two road projects. Then, preliminary estimates put the Main Street project at $1.5 million and the roundabout at $1.4 million. The town committed to providing half of the funding, with the state paying for the rest.
That funding is still available to the town. When the state further analyzed the concepts in mid-September, however, the cost estimates came back several times higher: $4.2 million (in 2021 dollars) for the Main Street project and $6.8 million for the roundabout. With inflation — the projects wouldn’t actually break ground until the late 2020s — the true combined cost could be closer to $17 million, according to VDOT estimates, meaning the town could be on the hook for more than $8 million.
VDOT has provided no explanation for the drastic increase, according to discussion at the Tuesday meetings.
The state informed the town about the new cost estimates just a few weeks before the Oct. 8 deadline to apply for another round of state grants to help cover the increased costs. In response to the surprise hike in estimates, town planners, private engineers and VDOT officials rushed to find ways that the designs could be made more cost-efficient. The revised total estimated cost of the preliminary designs presented to council members Tuesday morning was between $6.7 million and $8.3 million in 2021 dollars.
“I think this is asinine. I think our locality and our citizens are getting screwed by VDOT,” said Councilman Sean Polster (at-large) at Tuesday morning’s work session. He added to the discussion Tuesday night, “It’s a 322% increase. Town staff worked with VDOT in good faith… we need to stand up for our taxpayers.”
Mayor Carter Nevill added, “We can’t let this behemoth organization run over us. We need to get this under control.”
Council members weren’t the only ones to express frustration about the ballooning project estimates. Del. Michael Webert (R-18th) called in to the meeting to express his outrage. He promised that the issue is “on my radar.” He said he would do everything in his power to help the town council resolve transportation issues with VDOT. “We are here for you.”
Fauquier Supervisor Chris Granger (Center) stepped up to the podium during the scheduled public hearing on whether to not to apply for the cost-sharing grants. A Warrenton resident, he was adamant, “I’ve never seen anything like it… localities should not be expected to field 400% increases. This is wholly unacceptable.”
Granger described the Main Street project in particular as crucial to the town’s economic development, something state legislators have particularly highlighted as one of their priorities. He described the Walker Drive roundabout as a “regional transportation initiative” because of its importance to anyone coming into Warrenton via Lee Street. “For VDOT to pull this on a project of regional significance, I have a real problem with that. It’s unconscionable to do this to a rural community.”
Granger said, “I’ve never seen a situation like this,” and pledged the supervisors’ support.
Denise Harris, the town’s planning manager, had suggested Tuesday morning waiting until the next application cycle — in 2023 — to apply for the cost-share grant for money to fund the Main Street and Walker Drive projects. “We think it would be a good moment to hit the pause button,” said Harris. “There are so many moving parts.” Waiting until 2023 would give planners ample time to find cost savings and efficiencies, something that wasn’t fully possible this fall, she said. Additionally, the town could explore additional funding sources.
And, she pointed out, the Main Street project doesn’t need to be done all at once. The town could use the $1.5 million already committed to the project in 2019 to make gradual progress on the project.
During the Tuesday morning work session, Mark Nesbit, a VDOT engineer emphasized that the application deadline had passed, “We’re as far out as we can be. … we need to move forward, or not,” he said. But in reply to further questioning from Polster, he acknowledged that “VDOT will have to make a decision whether to accept [a late application] or not.”
After the meeting, Hartman explained again the need for a 30-day delay, “Because of recent conditions forced upon us by VDOT, there are projects we need to continue with judiciously and there are projects we need to completely abandon.” He added that the town needed time to work that out in the best interest of taxpayers.
About the projects
Main Street
A concept to make Main Street more pedestrian-friendly was first presented in 1992, and the current plan mirrors that original concept, Planning Manager Denise Harris said Tuesday.
The current proposal, which Harris emphasized is still preliminary, would add raised brick crosswalks, widen sidewalks, make curbs accessible to people with disabilities and add “bump outs” to sidewalks to increase the visibility of pedestrians to drivers.
Many of the improvements would mirror the 2018 pilot project that added “bump outs” and improved crosswalks at the intersection of Main Street and Fifth Street, explained John Wright of Bohler Engineering.
“It’s enhancing what was done as a pilot program at Fifth Street and extrapolating that across Main Street,” he said.
Walker Drive roundabout
The single-lane roundabout proposed at the intersection of Walker Drive, East Lee Street and Oliver City Road would be large enough for a school bus or fire engine to pass through it without the need to use curbs or “truck aprons,” according to the latest design concept presented to council members Tuesday morning.
It would also include sidewalks and shared-used paths in an effort to make the intersection safer for pedestrians. “Improved multimodal connections will assist residents south of the roundabout … access the town center and the new development along Walker Drive,” said an Oct. 26 planning document.
Also included in the design is built-in space to add an additional lane within the roundabout if traffic demands increase in the future. That would reduce the initial cost and make the roundabout easier for drivers to use, said the Oct. 26 document. “A pure single-lane configuration may in fact function adequately longer, or even in perpetuity,” the document said.
