Although 2021 ended well, it was one of the most frustrating seasons in Liberty history.
Liberty pulled out a thriller against Fauquier, 24-20, to finish 1-8.
Now after two down campaigns, the Eagles look to restore at least a semblance of their previous dominant ways.
Who knows, maybe they can challenge for a district title again?
“This year is completely different than last year,” said coach Travis Buzzo. “We’ve got a good group of kids. Right now we need to learn how to win. You can’t learn that until you play.”
Like any dormant dynasty, think the Miami Dolphins or Denver Broncos, Liberty looks to find the form that led them to an 11-1 mark in 2019 and the Northwestern District title, as well as playoff appearances nine times in 10 years from 2008 to 2017.
After earning offensive MVP honors as a freshman in last year’s season-ending win over Fauquier, sophomore quarterback Austin Mawyer is back to lead the team. Mawyer was hurt early last year and played behind Landon Triplett before emerging and going on to earn honorable mention all-Northwestern District honors.
Mawyer is still only 14, but turns 15 soon. “He’s a guy who can do everything we ask him to do. He’s a good quarterback, coachable, athletic and can throw,” said Buzzo.
Mawyer has two excellent targets in Tyler Caporaletti and Joey Triplett. The Eagles have three linemen back in Dylan Richards, Lane Heron and Nick Bryant, and some depth in the secondary.
The offense
After receiving quality minutes last year, Dre Booth, a junior, is the No. 1 running back, with starting linebackers Noah Hall and Bobby Colindres also getting carries.
“Booth is a power back and is more of a dynamic every-down back. Bobby is coming on and is quick and physical. Hall is athletic and more lightning to their thunder,” Buzzo said.
Tall, capable senior standouts Caporaletti and Triplett headline a cast of six receivers. The other receivers are Corbin Barbe, An- drew Ryman, Jayden Ulloa and Caleb Owens
The 6-foot-4 Caporaletti really came on late in the year, while the 6-3 Triplett was a consistent threat all year. The offensive line has some key parts back, including returning starters Nick Bryant at left tackle and Dylan Richards at center.
Three players – Xavier Harris, Ben Kammerade, Lane Heron – look like leaders at the two guard positions. Heron is hurt so Harris and
Kammerade will start.
Also injured is Keyon Flanagan, a 330-pounder who figured to start on defense and sub in at guard. John Blevins will also play guard.
The defense
Liberty has a mix of experience and uncertainty on defense, but Buzzo said the unit, which frequently shined last year, is trending up.
“We’re bigger now,” said Buzzo, explaining that Liberty used a “40 front” last year, which used five defensive backs and four defensive lineman, and is now in a “30 front,” which uses two ends and a nose guard.
The defensive line had been a battle with five players fighting for time at defensive end. Seniors Ka’von Bumbrey and Mason Woodson will start. Juniors Bristen Umberger and Logan Cash will factor in with the veteran Bryant.
Returning starter Ka’von Tibbs, a junior, is the nose guard. Senior Xavier Banks starts at defensive tackle.
The secondary has two key returnees in junior Jayden Ulloa and senior Jonathan Storey.
Junior Noah Hall will play a hybrid linebacker safety role, with junior Kavon O’Bannion at safety and junior JonJon Vescogni at cornerback
The linebackers are Liberty’s least experienced position group. Four players were battling for two spots, with junior Bobby Colindres and senior Dillon Mahek winning the starting jobs. Booth and junior Payton Harris are also in the mix.
The outlook
Buzzo is happy to start a new campaign feeling like things are back on track after the pandemic forced two seasons to be condensed ino one in 2021
“We’re going into the season after having our first true offseason in three years (due to pandemic issues). We’ve had a good amount of growth since January, which is good,” he said.
Offensive woes and tough losses plagued the Eagles last year.
If Mawyer can develop as expected, and numerous other players blossom, the Eagles can begin the process of forgetting their last two subpar years.
“Our offensive and defensive lines have looked the part so far,” said Buzzo, whose team is out to avenge a season-opening 39-13 loss to Brentsville when they visit the Tigers this Friday.
“I tell the kids all the time there is enough talent. If we can figure things out, we will be a good team. It’s still a young team, there’s a lot of sophomores and juniors on the list.Lastyearwe usedanextremely young team with 18 sophomores and one freshman,” he said.
“It’s time to take it to the next level. Last year we competed for three quarters early in the year. Later in the year we started competing in the fourth quarter and things did not go our way until the last game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.