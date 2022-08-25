football_Liberty vs Mountain View-5_LHS Joey Triplett touchdown_20210910.jpg

Liberty High School's Joey Triplett makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown during a Sept. 10, 2021 home game against Mountain View.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Although 2021 ended well, it was one of the most frustrating seasons in Liberty history.

Liberty pulled out a thriller against Fauquier, 24-20, to finish 1-8.

football_Liberty vs Millbrook-5_Austin Mawyer_20211021.jpg

Liberty High School quarterback Austin Mawyer in action against Millbrook in 2021
football_Liberty vs Mountain View-1_LHS Jayden Ulloa tackles MVHS_20210910.jpg

Liberty High School's Jayden Ulloa makes a tackle during a 2021 home game against Mountain View.

