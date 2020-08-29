Three county law enforcement agencies and the Virginia State Police spent several hours searching for an armed Front Royal man after a suspicious house fire, according to a press release from Major J.A. Driskill of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Aug. 28 at approximately 1:38 p.m., the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on Little Sorrel Road in Front Royal.
Firefighters and Warren County deputies found an active fire that was contained on the lower level of the house; the blaze was quickly extinguished. Firefighters determined that the home was not occupied, according to the press release.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s initial investigation suggested the fire was suspicious, so fire investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation. The release said that police learned that an 18-year-old resident of the home, Jordan Dean Price, was unaccounted for and posed a risk to himself.
It was determined that a Ruger .22 handgun belonging to another family member was missing from the home and that Price may have been armed, said the press release. The teenager was observed at 3:18 p.m. by WCSO deputies driving a silver Saturn sedan with Virginia registration.
According to police, Price refused deputies’ requests to pull over and took evasive actions to elude WCSO deputies during a pursuit throughout the area of Freezeland and Blue Mountain roads. The press release said that Price’s vehicle was found abandoned in the heavily wooded area of Trillium Trail at 3:59 p.m., with scattered ammunition observed in plain view on the passenger seat, reinforcing the belief that Price might be armed.
The WCSO was joined by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police in the search for Price. Law enforcement from all three counties notified residents to stay away from the area and to remain inside their homes.
The press release stated that K-9 and search teams from the responding agencies tracked Price for several hours -- and many miles -- on foot. They eventually located him in the area of Sky Meadows State Park off U.S. 17 and Va. 50 in Fauquier.
Price was taken into custody at 7:12 p.m. without incident and police found he was carrying a loaded firearm, said the press release. Price was initially charged with a single count of felony eluding and taken to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail to appear before the magistrate for a bond hearing. He is currently being held without bond.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and anyone having additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or WCSO investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
