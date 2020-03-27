Restaurants are permitted to allow customers inside to pick up takeout orders, according to a March 26 clarification issued from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, that, among other provisions, mandated the “closure” of restaurants and other businesses that sell prepared food, although the order also said that these establishments “may continue to offer delivery and take-out services.”
That last phrase – “take-out services” – caused confusion for some local businesses this week as the Virginia Department of Health issued guidelines interpreting the executive order.
Nikki Guskiewicz, of Deja Brew Café, and Zan Dial, of Ellie’s Place, both said they were visited this week by health department officials instructing them not to allow customers inside the building to pick up takeout orders.
A March 25 email sent to food service establishments from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District office of the Virginia Department of Health advised that “patrons should not enter the food establishment” and that all takeout orders “should be delivered curbside by the food establishment employee(s).”
However, VDH received new guidance from the governor’s office on March 28 which said that “patrons are allowed into the lobby of food establishments in order to pick up their food,” according to Whitney Wright, the environmental health manager for the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of VDH.
“We spoke with many of you yesterday and understand that requirements as a result of the order have been confusing and difficult,” said the March 26 email from Wright.
The VDH website now states: “Facilities are encouraged to bring take-out orders outside,” but it no longer contains language requiring restaurants to forbid customers from entering if they choose.
The current guidelines also instruct food service businesses to “maintain adequate social distancing (6 feet separation) and limit patrons in the establishment to less than 10 at any time. No dine-in (indoors or outdoors) is permitted.”
More guidance for food establishments can be found on the VDH website.
