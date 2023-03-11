The Red Truck Rural Bakery in Warrenton was very busy and very peaceful Saturday morning as about 40 people gathered across the street in Courthouse Square for the weekly Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action. A handful of All Lives Matter counterprotesters were also present and peaceful.
“The positive response has been overwhelming for us,” Red Truck owner Brian Noyes said. “And it sure made my staff feel good.”
“We baked a lot of things,” Noyes said. “We’re already running out.”
Warrenton’s new police chief, Timothy Carter, was at Courthouse Square on Saturday as part of the department’s efforts to engage with and build trust in the community. In addition, trained mediators with the Virginia Trust Network and the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center were there to quell any tensions that arose. None did.
“Today, everything was peaceful, and I believe that is great news,” said Lovett T. Smith, a private security guard for the bakery. “Our news is focused so much on bad news,” he said. “We just need to start reporting on the good news.”
For the past three years, virtually all the Courthouse Square BLM vigils and counterprotests have been peaceful, but that briefly changed Saturday, Feb. 25. The unlikely reason was coffee, specifically the free coffee the bakery occasionally provided to BLM vigil participants. Noyes made the offer as he happened to walk past a vigil in 2021. He has said he would have done the same for the counterprotesters, but he didn’t see any at that time.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the clerk behind the counter at Red Truck, a minor, told counterprotester Jennifer Blevins Ragle that the bakery provided free coffee to BLM vigil participants. But when Ragle identified herself as "someone just standing on the corner," the clerk declined to give her free coffee.
It was, Noyes said, simply a misunderstanding. Ragle posted a video of her encounter on social media, saying, in part, “I just don’t understand giving free coffee to some people but not others,” and, “That makes your store very political."
The Warrenton bakery was closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, March 4 to 6, because Noyes said his staff was uncomfortable, and he was worried about ongoing security threats. He moved his iconic red pickup truck from the front of the Warrenton bakery.
Ragle was with the All Lives Matter protesters on Saturday, March 11, but she turned her back when the Fauquier Times asked her for a comment.
After The Washington Post published a story about the incident, Noyes began to hear from people who lived out of state but wanted to help.
“An email arrived with an offer to purchase 100 cups of coffee and 100 muffins for the BLM team from a guy in San Antonio, Texas,” he said. “More calls arrived today from folks wanting to buy coffee for the BLM group.”
The Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action has been holding protests every Saturday morning in Courthouse Square since police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. The number of protesters has ranged from fewer than a dozen to more than 100.
The bakery on Saturday morning was so crowded with customers that people sometimes had to wait outside until there was room in the small store. Noyes hopes everything is back to normal. The store’s namesake, a cherry-red 1954 Ford farm truck purchased from Tommy Hilfiger, will be parked in the bakery’s lot again soon.
“It’s away for a spa week,” Noyes joked.
But from now on, Noyes said, no one gets free coffee.
