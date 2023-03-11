Red Truck Bakery owner Brian Noyes

Red Truck Rural Bakery owner Brian Noyes signs a copy of his cookbook inside the Warrenton store on Saturday morning.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo/Colleen LaMay
Warrenton Police Chief Timothy Carter Tim Carter

Warrenton Police Chief Tim Carter talks with participants of the Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action on Saturday, March 11, as part of the department’s efforts to engage with the community.

