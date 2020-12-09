After a challenging year, local retailers look to holiday season for hope

Locally owned retail shops were severely impacted this spring as many categorized as “non-essential” were forced to close their physical storefronts in the early days of the pandemic. Some local retailers who were able to weather that storm, however, expressed cautious optimism that this holiday shopping season, when American consumers spend more money than at any other time of year, will be as good or even better than last year. Others are just trying to survive.
“It was just so sad to see my shop empty,” said Melissa Russell of Simply Pure Products in Vint Hill about the closure of the physical storefront for two months this spring. The company, founded in 2010, was well-positioned to stay afloat while the physical store was closed; online sales already accounted for roughly half the company’s sales, she said. Until the physical storefront reopened in May, orders still came in regularly both from local customers and from customers as far away as Japan. But sales had declined significantly from their normal level.
The biggest obstacle early on, Russell explained, was getting bottles and other packaging for the more than 200 cosmetics and skincare products she manufactures on site. The rush to produce hand sanitizer early in the pandemic, for instance, meant worldwide shortages of plastic bottles. Acquiring coconut oil, the most-used ingredient in the products she makes, also proved difficult. “In my 10 years of doing this I’ve never seen coconut oil sold out,” she said. Now, however, the supply chain issues have been largely rectified and overall sales have picked up to more or less where they were last year.
In the lead up to Christmas, the focus shifts slightly from customers who buy from the company regularly to people shopping for Christmas gifts. For sales volume, “This is definitely the best season of the year,” she said. “The biggest hit we are going to take this year is our holiday open house. I call it my ‘Super Bowl.’ … It was like a big holiday party and people would buy their Christmas gifts.”
She canceled the event out of caution during the pandemic. Still, sales are picking up like they usually do this time of year. Compared to last year’s holiday season, “I haven’t seen too much of a decrease [in sales],” she said. She’s cautiously optimistic that, when Christmas comes, sales this holiday season will roughly equal last year’s revenue.
For Lee Owsley, who founded Latitudes Fair Trade Store in Warrenton in 2010, the closure of the physical storefront from mid-March through mid-May was a more substantial blow; until that point, the store didn’t have a way to sell products online.
She did her best to adapt to the new retail climate and quickly worked to make products available for purchase online. “When everyone else was cleaning out their closets, we were working long days getting that website [store] up,” Owsley said of those early days of the pandemic in the spring. “And we did really well, considering.”
Still, sales revenue declined by almost 90% in the spring compared to the same period last year. Personal, face-to-face interaction with customers, Owsley said, is part of what makes the store unique. “The thing that is the hallmark of who we are is the very thing that’s most difficult right now,” she said. The online store is still active, but in-person sales remain the main way customers interact with the store.
Supply chain issues have also been a challenge this year. The store sells items made by hand by artisans in developing countries – the same places that have often been affected most adversely by the virus. Sometimes the store will receive partial shipment of an item. “Maybe a particular village was able to make something and another was not,” she explained.
Still, she is cautiously optimistic about the future. Sales in November were at about 90% of their 2019 level. The coming weeks before Christmas are crucial. “This will really tell the tale, because normally December accounts for about 25% of our year,” she said.
Latitudes has two other locations, in Fredericksburg and Staunton. Owsley said those shops are not faring nearly as well as the Warrenton shop because they rely on tourists and travelers for much of their sales; a large portion of customers at the Warrenton shop are locals. That connection to the community, she said, is a central reason why the store has done as well as it has under the circumstances.
“I’m encouraged overall and thankful for our community that we weathered it,” she said. “Overall, I think it’s remarkable how much we have been able to carry on.”
It’s been a much more difficult year for McClanahan Camera in Warrenton; the camera sales and print shop opened in 1961, making it one of the oldest businesses in the county. Although the physical storefront never closed (thanks in part to the drive-thru window on the side of the building), sales this spring accounted for small fraction of normal revenue. Essentially, the shop was able to pay their employees, but not much else, said general manager Cindy Ellis. “Everything was way down.”
Recently, revenue is still less than half of normal volume, she said. She cited several “ripple effects” as reasons.
Since professional event photographers haven’t been able to find nearly as much work this year, they aren’t buying new cameras and lenses. (Usually, Ellis explained, professionals buy new gear at the end of the year to count it as a business expense for tax purposes.)
“Very few people are ‘surprising themselves’ with the next-generation camera,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know if that’s economics or if you just don’t have anything to shoot.”
Youth sports have been widely affected by the pandemic, especially earlier in the year, and amateur photographers haven’t bought themselves a new camera or lens to take pictures of their children’s games.
On the printing and framing side of the business, a significant part of the shop’s revenue, Ellis said there has been a large decline in the demand both for basic prints, like 4” X 6” photos, and the high-end printing and framing the shop offers. Essentially, Ellis said, fewer events mean fewer opportunities to preserve memories of special occasions.
The supply chain is another “ripple effect” that has presented challenges for the shop. Camera components are manufactured all around the world – a temporary closure of a in a factory in Japan or a governor’s restriction on an assembly plant in the United States can mean delays in getting the final product to customers. Sometimes, Ellis said, “I can’t tell you if the camera will be in before Christmas, and neither can [the manufacturer].” That dynamic means it’s even harder for the shop to stay in business during a time that is already extremely difficult.
There are a few bright spots. Ellis said that people who live in western Prince William County are more inclined to frequent her shop now that so many people who usually commute into D.C. – and often spend money at camera shops there – are coming to Warrenton instead. And, especially early in the pandemic, people rummaging through their attics found old film and VHS tapes and brought them in to process or digitize.
In the end, the pandemic has been an especially hard blow to small retailers, Ellis said, because of the ever-increasing dominance of the retail giants. “Everyone is scared, across the board, of the Amazons and the Walmarts,” she lamented.
For some retail sectors, though, the pandemic has been a boom time. Haymarket Bicycles, based in Haymarket but with locations in The Plains and Culpeper, has seen a large increase in sales this year; that success has extended into the holiday season so far. “It’s been honestly unbelievable for the entire bicycle industry. Bike sales took off,” said co-owner Jared Nieters. “Sales started to pick up literally in the first week [of the pandemic].”
The effect has been dramatic, and Nieters expects the uptick in sales to continue through Christmas. “July was roughly double the foot traffic and double sales,” Nieters said. “Thus far this year in November we’ve seen the same: double of what we would expect in a normal year.”
Nieters attributed the explosion in bike sales to people working from home and having more time to exercise and spend time with their families. “It seems to me that people who might normally have that bike just to have a bike in their garage -- that demographic has decided they’re going to be recreational cyclists and go on family rides.” He added that many serious cyclists, too, have upgraded their equipment during the pandemic.
Like others, Nieters said delays in the supply chain have been the biggest obstacle in getting products to customers. Among the three locations, the company usually has between 70 and 100 bikes in stock; but at one point earlier this year, only seven remained. “We’re selling through our inventory and our vendors’ inventory so much there’s a nationwide shortage now,” Nieters said. While Haymarket’s stock of bikes is back up to more-or-less normal levels, there are still about 60 bikes for customers on backorder.
“We’re trying to find more space, that’s a huge issue for us,” Nieters explained, “and we’re trying to find more employees.” He said he and others in the industry expect the surge in sales to continue, though exactly to what degree is hard to predict. “It’s easy for us to say ‘Oh, this industry has doubled it will be always be double,'” he said, but “the industry has forecasted to stay at the same rate for 2021 … And it certainly it hasn’t dropped off for us.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.