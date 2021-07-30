After 4 years as Fauquier Hospital CEO, Chad Melton resigns to pursue career opportunity in Seattle

CEO of Fauquier Health Chad Melton has resigned after four years. His last day leading the Warrenton health system will be Aug. 27. Melton said that LifePoint Health will conduct a nationwide search for a new CEO; in the meantime, a yet-to-be named interim CEO will step in.
Melton, who has been at the helm of the LifePoint Health-owned hospital since February of 2017, said he’ll be moving his family to Seattle, Washington to take a position as president of a 300-bed, not-for-profit hospital there. He said he was not looking for a change, but when a friend with ties to a hospital in the Pacific Northwest asked him to interview, he decided to apply.
“It’s a bigger hospital,” he explained about the career opportunity. “They perform open-heart surgeries and neurosurgeries… My family feels good about the change, but we have loved it here, have developed good friendships and become a part of the community.”
Melton said in a press release, “The decision to leave my role at Fauquier Health was a very difficult one, but the right one for me and my family right now. I am honored to have been part of Fauquier Health and this community for the last four years. Fauquier Health is a vital part of the Warrenton community, and the hospital’s team of dedicated employees, physicians and volunteers is dedicated to advancing the health of their communities. I am proud to have been able to call myself one of them and confident that they will continue to thrive long after my departure.”
Chief Nursing Officer Christine Hart Kress said that she has been with Fauquier Health for 18 months – during 15 of those the hospital and the community were battling COVID-19 infections. She said that for about five months, the leadership team was short-staffed, and that “Chad and I had to divvy up responsibilities to get through it together. During COVID, the protection of our staff and of our patients was always the first priority.”
Kress said that whatever she needed for staff or patients, no matter the cost in time or money, Melton never said no.
She added, “We got whatever supplies, protocols we needed to keep the staff safe and keep us functioning. We were light-years ahead of other hospitals in getting what we needed, in how fast we were able to mobilize.” She said that from simple precautions, like barriers at the registration desks, to more complex safety measures, like redesigning the intensive care unit, “The work that Chad did to support all of the team in COVID operations was just fantastic. Not one patient contracted COVID while they were here.”
Kress added that in order to address the current nursing shortage, Melton has encouraged creative thinking. Fauquier Hospital in March started a year-long nurses residency program for recent nursing graduates. The first cohort was for six nurses and they received 25 applications. The most recent group will include 13 new nurses. “We’ve had more than 60 applications,” said Kress.
Other hospitals have resisted residency programs because they are expensive and time-intensive, said Kress, but she said it’s one more example of, “Whenever I came up with one of my crazy ideas, ‘Chad would say, Christine, let’s try it.’”
Kress said, “COVID was horrific, then the nursing shortage. All hospitals are in the same boat, but what makes us different is that we have an engaged leadership team.”
As a member of the military, Kress said, she has worked at 16 different hospitals. “I’ve had a lot of bosses. Chad stands out to me He really cares about our staff and our community.”
Lisa Morgan, market director of physician services, said that Melton has initiated and overseen quite a number of quality and growth initiatives, like the addition of the Cath Lab, and the introduction of robotic surgery.
Vicki Thompson, senior director for growth and outreach said, “Chad is such a strong and engaged leader. His loss is bittersweet. We are happy for him, sad for us.”
Before joining Fauquier Health, Melton was CEO of Wythe County Community Hospital, a LifePoint facility in Wytheville, Virginia. Prior to these roles, he served as the CEO for Hackensack UMC at Pascack Valley, Texas, and director of operations and division director of operations for LHP Hospital Group, Inc., in Plano, Texas.
“Chad’s departure is a bittersweet one,” said Steve Wojcik, chair of the Fauquier Health Board of Trustees in a press release. “We support his decision, but we are disappointed to lose a great leader who has been instrumental in making Fauquier a leader in clinical care and who has done so much to bring new services and advanced technologies to our community. Our board looks forward to working with LifePoint Health on the search for the best executive to fill Chad’s shoes and ensure the success of Fauquier Health into the future.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
