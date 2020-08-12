Fauquier High School is in the market for a new head wrestling coach.
Doug Fisher recently resigned after 10 years atop the Falcons’ state dynasty program. Fauquier won its third state championship of Fisher’s tenure last winter to go with 2015 and 2016 crowns. Fauquier also was the state runnerup in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Fisher explained that the timing was right. Son Sam will be wrestling at nationally-ranked Virginia Tech after becoming the first Fauquier County wrestler ever to win four state championships.
"That's part of it," Fisher began. "I just felt I had done what I had set out to do, and I was comfortable where I was. It's a good stopping point and I wanted to do something else."
He departs with a 150-70 career record in dual meet competition to go with a slew of individual and team honors. His 150 wins stands in second place in school history behind the 192 by Bryan Hurst from 1999-2009.
"He's done a great job with our program," said FHS activities director Mark Ott, who praised Fisher’s dedication and character. "Doug is a class act," Ott continued, pointing to the coach's emphasis on providing the Falcons with the best equipment, competition, travel and support.
"He provided opportunities for his kids if they wanted to challenge themselves," Ott said.
“He's also very humble. He doesn't want to take credit for what his wrestlers have accomplished, but without him there, would they have accomplished what they did?"
Fisher's squads annually recorded a lofty number of individual and team superlatives during the postseason.
All told, eight Falcons won a total of 16 individual state championships in Fisher’s 10 years, and dozens earned all-state status.
Although it may seem obvious, Fisher geared his team in systematic fashion to be healthy and tested for the postseason and it showed. The Falcons won eight of the last 10 team regional championships (tying LIberty once) to go with the 34 individual gold medalists.
The program also captured eight of 10 district championships on the strength of 57 champions, garnering eight winners each in the 2011, 2012 and 2016 campaigns.
"We've always been focused on the postseason," said Fisher, who also tackled a tough regular season schedule. “That means we're on the right path in helping kids reach their goals," added on the philosophy.
Fisher's final season was special for him as an underdog Falcon team put it together for a third title. His son became the county's first four-time state champion and D.J. Richards and Gino Camarca seized titles.
"Every year, it's a different group of kids and different dynamics. This year was particularly rewarding. Overall, we didn't have the experience with kids who had been doing it forever...or the talent of some previous teams," Fisher said. “That was really rewarding as a coach.”
His final lineup, Fisher said, was not filled with wrestlers who had begun wrestling as a young age with hundreds of youth bouts under their belts.
"To have them come together and do what it takes to be a state championship team That was really rewarding as a coach. We put a lot of effort into this year."
Fisher said he is not going to fade into the sunset. He anticipates still working with wrestlers in the room. He also will stay with "behind-the-scenes" aspects such as logistics and fundraising.
As far as a successor, Ott said the county's human resources department has instituted a freeze on filling any coaching vacancies not previously in the system.
The county will not advertise any new positions at this time.
"So, I can't accept any applications," Ott lamented.
