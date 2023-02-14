The Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County in The Plains is one of 11 organizations to receive a 2023 grant from the Virginia Museum History & Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund. The AAHA has been awarded $50,000.
Funds may be used for preservation, publications, artifact acquisition, research, conservation of artifacts and/or educational programming. Criteria considered in awarding grants include: the significance of the project or resource; its impact on its community and the commonwealth; the focus on historically underrepresented topics and communities; and the need for funding and urgency of the project. Eligible recipients include Virginia non-profits, educational institutions and state-recognized Virginia Indian tribes. The effort is funded through donations from Dominion Energy and others.
The AAHA plans to continue its project, “Know Their Names," in Phase II. AAHA Director Karen Hughes White explained, “This project started more than two years ago when we began identifying by name the enslaved population of Fauquier County, 1759-1865. Since that time, we have abstracted information from various county records, Bible records, diaries, newspaper accounts and journals. The information is now housed in more than 20 databases with approximately 59,000 entries. The project intends to merge information from five of these databases into one large document where people may search for an ancestor, whether free or enslaved. The task will require the expertise of skilled IT technicians to do the work. VMHC funding will allow us to complete Phase II of the project.”
AAHA opened to the public in 1997 at 7273 Loudon Ave. in The Plains. White said that since then, “we have continued to fulfill our mission of telling the story of Fauquier County’s African American population, enslaved and free, and to identify the places and people whose lives they touched.”
She added, “The ‘Know Their Names,’ Phase II project will provide an additional tool for genealogists and family historians to possibly locate ancestors whose footprints were made and remain in Fauquier County.
“Our website, aahafauquier.org, provides links to our most recent activities: A Story Map of Fauquier’s African American communities, churches and schools; our Digital Map Center; and the Morgantown School Project — the stabilization of one of Fauquier’s small one-room segregated schools. We have also facilitated the publishing and reprinting of several books pertinent to the study of Virginia and our local history.”
The AAHA hosts a reference library and research areas, housing thousands of copies of archival records and local family files. It also maintains a community space and a static museum, with a timeline that begins in Africa and runs through the integration of Fauquier schools in 1969-70. The last aisle of the museum is dedicated to Fauquier’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. A virtual tour of the museum may be arranged at fauquierAAHA.org.
