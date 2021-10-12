Additional in-person absentee voting sites open Monday, Oct. 18

As of Monday, Oct. 18, Fauquier County residents will have two additional places where they may cast an absentee ballot in person for the 2021 Virginia election: the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center and the Bealeton Depot at the Bealeton Library. The main registrar’s office in Warrenton has been open for early voting since Sept. 17 and remains open.
From now through the end of the month, each of the three early voting sites will be open Monday through Saturday. (See box.) The last day to cast an absentee ballot in person is Saturday, Oct. 30.
Voters may alternatively cast a ballot at their regular precinct polling place on Election Day, Nov. 2. During the 2020 presidential election, about one-third of all ballots cast in Fauquier County were cast on Election Day; remaining voters cast absentee ballots.
Registered voters may also request a ballot be mailed to them; the deadline to do this is Friday, Oct. 22. These ballots may either be returned to the registrar’s office by mail or dropped off in person at one of the early voting sites or at a regular precinct polling place on Election Day. More information is available at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Fauquier registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
Casting more than one ballot in any election is both a state and federal felony.
Candidates for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are on the ballot, along with the House of Delegates candidates for the district in which a voter lives. As of this weekend, 3,022 Fauquier residents have cast absentee ballots, including 1,923 in person and 1,099 by mail. That number is about 43% of the 6,972 early votes cast by the same point in early voting during last year’s presidential election.
Turnout in Virginia gubernatorial elections, which always take place the year following a presidential election, is usually between 50% and 65% of the previous year’s turnout. Since a total of 43,661 Fauquier County residents cast a ballot in last year’s presidential election, that would put expected turnout in Fauquier this year between 22,000 and 28,000 ballots cast. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia.
