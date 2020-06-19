The region that currently encompasses the 540 area code has been assigned an additional area code by the Virginia State Corporation Committee, a June 17 press release announced. The decision was made because available phone numbers in the 540 area code will be exhausted within the next two years.
The additional area code, 626, will be overlaid over the current 540 region and used for new phone lines when available 540 numbers are exhausted. Customers who have a phone number with the 540 area code will retain their current number.
“The relief plan approved by the SCC superimposes the new 626 area code over the same geographic footprint covered by the existing 540 area code region,” the press release explained.
When the new area code goes into effect, 10-digit dialing will be required within the area code region. However, customers may use seven-digit dialing for the first six months of the implementation plan.
The current 540 area code region encompasses much of central, western and northern Virginia, including all of Fauquier County. The 540 area code was created in 1995. Area codes are managed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator in conjunction with local authorities, such as the SCC.
