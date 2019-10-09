UPDATE: As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, there was an increased law enforcement presence in the area of U.S. 17 and Moffett Drive north of Warrenton and the Broadview Avenue/U.S. 17 area.
Law enforcement K-9s are searching the area for a suspect in a hit and run crash (see original story below). Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office asks that drivers please use caution.
ORIGINAL STORY:A hit and run crash involving a Fauquier County school bus is under active investigation by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. No injuries to anyone on the bus have been reported.
At 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, a school bus traveling into Warrenton on Meetze Road was struck by a red Ford Escape SUV at the intersection of Walker Drive, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO. The SUV fled the scene.
Hartman said the SUV has been located on U.S. 17, north of Warrenton near Moffett Drive. The driver of the SUV is reported to be a man.
Hartman has asked anyone in this area who observes a suspicious man on foot to contact 911 immediately.
