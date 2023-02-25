wind turbines

Wind turbines in Hardin County, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023 

 Robert Zullo / States Newsroom
Bucyrus

A mural in downtown Bucyrus, Ohio, the county seat for Crawford County, celebrates agriculture and industry
wind turbine
Dave Crum

Dave Crum, 78, stands in front of his farmland in Crawford County, Ohio. Crum had signed a lease to be part of the Honey Creek wind project, which was thwarted by a county vote in 2022 for a 10-year moratorium on wind projects and overwhelming rejected later that year by a local voter ballot measure. 

