To tears and gasps of relief from about 15 family members gathered in the courtroom to support her, a Warrenton woman who is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend July 31 at his Bealeton home was granted bond Wednesday. Her defense attorney indicated that she will claim that she acted in self-defense.
Jeannie Whitt, 45, will be released from jail on a $25,000 secured bond into the custody of her mother. She will also be required to wear a location tracking monitor. On Oct. 12, a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence to send the charges to a grand jury.
“These are serious charges — no question about that,” Judge Ian R.D. Williams told Whitt in Fauquier County General District Court, noting that she is charged with three felonies: attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied building and using a firearm while committing a felony. “The court certainly has concerns about how your behavior is going to be with the law,” the judge told Whitt, who appeared at the hearing via a video feed from jail.
Whitt’s attorney, Mark Williams, gave the judge three photographs depicting Whitt with what he said were marks on her face and wrists — injuries allegedly sustained during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend prior to the shooting. “This is going to be a case of self-defense,” Mark Williams told the judge, arguing that the ex-boyfriend is not a “victim,” rather a “complaining witness.”
The judge cited Whitt’s extensive family ties to the community, a pre-trial report that said Whitt was a good candidate for release and the lack of previous convictions for violent crimes in his decision to grant bond.
According to the criminal complaint filed with Whitt’s arrest, Witnesses told investigators that the ex-boyfriend, who is not charged with a crime in connection with the incident, “forcibly removed Jeannie from the doorway of the residence and she fell backwards onto the stairs.”
Whitt then walked to her vehicle and returned with a handgun, according to the complaint. “She then pointed the handgun at [the ex-boyfriend], who was standing behind the glass door of the residence, and fired a bullet from the handgun through the storm door and into the residence, striking [the ex-boyfriend] in the left arm,” the complaint continued.
According to the complaint, Whitt then called 911 “and reported that she needed an ambulance because she had shot someone.”
The prosecutor, arguing Wednesday that Whitt should remain in jail pending trial, acknowledged Whitt’s family ties to the area but said that the seriousness of the charges merited denying the bond motion. “The fact she’s currently charged with attempted murder should give the court pause,” said Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jamey Cook, who later indicated that she may appeal the bond ruling.
