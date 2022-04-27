District Judge Jessica Foster didn’t hesitate Wednesday at the end of an hour-long hearing. There is enough evidence, she ruled, to certify a felony rape charge against 22-year-old Parker Webb to a grand jury. If the grand jury indicts him on May 23, Webb’s case would then be adjudicated in Fauquier County Circuit Court. Webb has been held in custody since his arrest in January and faces at least 5 years in prison if convicted.
Webb is accused of raping an unconscious 20-year-old woman at a house party in March 2021. That woman took the stand in Fauquier County General District Court and endured a vigorous cross-examination from Webb’s defense attorney, who pressed her on everything from what she was wearing at the time of the incident, to how much she ate and drank, to what she weighed.
Even the defense attorney, Justin Daniel, agreed that the alleged victim was “very intoxicated” at the time of the incident and that sexual intercourse took place. But he argued that “there is no evidence that she consented or didn’t consent” to the sexual encounter and that the alleged victim’s spotty memory of the hours leading to the incident meant that prosecutors could not prove that she did not consent to Webb’s actions. “There has to be some evidence that there wasn’t any consent given.”
A forensic examination found scratches and vaginal tearing that the victim claimed could only be from what she described as a sexual assault. The alleged victim told police the day after the incident that she had been drinking that night, fell asleep on a couch on the main story of a New Baltimore residence and woke up to Webb raping her in his bedroom in the basement. She testified in detail to that story on the stand on Wednesday, sometimes having to repeat key details under different lines of questioning. She at times had to pause her testimony as she broke down in tears.
In her closing argument, the prosecutor shot back at Daniel’s insinuation that there is some question as to whether the alleged victim consented to the encounter, asking rhetorically if all women need to carry around a sign that says that they cannot consent to sex if they are unconscious. “She couldn’t consent because she was unconscious,” said Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Abigail Owens, who is prosecuting the case. “She has no memory because she was asleep.” Daniel’s argument, Owens added, “flies in the face of reason.”
The alleged victim acknowledged repeatedly that she did not have a complete memory of the evening of March 12, 2021 and the early hours of March 13. The woman testified that, after going out to dinner, she, Webb and several friends went to Webb’s parents’ residence in New Baltimore for a bonfire. Webb, she said, was a “friend.” Several in the group, including the alleged victim and Webb, drank heavily throughout the evening, she said — she drank to the point where she vomited.
Under cross examination, the woman said that Webb did not make any physical advances that evening outside of the alleged sexual assault — at least that she could remember. She testified, however, that Webb at one point suggested that she sleep in Webb’s bed. “I thought that was weird,” she testified, noting that she had told one of the others in the group about her concerns.
Eventually, the woman fell asleep on a couch in the main living room area of the house, she testified. Webb and two others were also on the couch watching a movie. The next thing she remembered, the woman repeatedly testified Wednesday, is waking up in Webb’s bedroom as he was raping her.
Webb’s attorney repeatedly focused on the woman’s testimony that said Webb stopped the encounter when she woke up and screamed for another friend who was at the house and then left the room. Daniel suggested that Webb may have thought that the encounter was consensual. “It stops immediately [when she woke up],” Daniel said, arguing that Webb’s actions after the woman became conscious suggest that Webb should not be prosecuted. “He doesn’t threaten her or prevent her from leaving. … He doesn’t do anything except for stepping back and allowing her to leave.”
Although Webb has not been charged in any other crimes, prosecutors announced earlier this year that they had identified at least two additional victims whom Webb, a 2018 graduate of Kettle Run High School, allegedly sexually assaulted — one in 2017 and another in 2019.
