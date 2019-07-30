Three separate car accidents involving eight vehicles closed down Catlett Road (Va. 28) for about an hour and a half Sunday afternoon. Two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the first accident.
Two of the three accidents were the result of drivers failing to heed stopped traffic ahead of them, said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
He reported that about 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on Catlett Road (Va. 28) near Elk Run Road, a 2005 Lexus travelling north on Va. 28 crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2018 Nissan traveling south on Va. 28.
Traffic that resulted from that accident was confined to one lane for about 45 minutes and two people were injured.
Hartman explained that about 1:45 p.m. that same day on Catlett Road near Old Calverton Road, a 2015 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Va. 28 and had to stop because of traffic from the first accident. A 2014 Dodge Caravan that was also traveling northbound had to swerve to avoid striking the Mustang.
He added that a 2006 Buick Lacrosse behind the Dodge Caravan was unable to stop before hitting the Caravan, causing the Caravan to strike the Mustang, and then a Verizon telephone pole.
In a third accident on Catlett Road, several miles from the first two, a Honda struck a Jeep from behind and the Jeep struck a pickup truck, Hartman said.
There were no injuries reported from the 11 people involved in the second and third accidents, according to Kalvyn Smith, chief of the Catlett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, which responded to all three incidents.
