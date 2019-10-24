The number of voters casting absentee ballots in advance of the Nov. 5 general election is far outpacing the November 2015 election.
As of this Monday morning, 951 absentee ballot applications had been processed by the Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar compared to a total of 638 for the November 2015 election, General Registrar Alex Ables reported.
There is still time to vote absentee. Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to mail in an absentee ballot. Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to vote absentee in person at the General Registrar’s office at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200.
Ables sees this year’s surge as an indicator of what can be expected next year, a presidential election year, when “no excuse” early voting goes into effect in Virginia. During a “no excuse” period, voters won’t have to give a reason – such as a work commitment or being away on Election Day – to vote early.
“These figures support a very heavy turnout for the early no excuse absentee voting period once it’s rolled out for the November 2020 presidential election,” Ables said.
Ables spoke to county supervisors recently about preparing for no-excuse voting. Currently, the general registrar’s office is the only place to vote absentee in person but Ables and the Fauquier board of elections it won’t be able to handle the volume of “no excuse” voters expected. One or more satellite sites of sufficient size, with parking and handicapped access, are believed needed.
The Nov. 5 election
All seats in the Virginia General Assembly are on the ballot on Nov. 5. In Fauquier, voters will also elect five members of the board of supervisors, the commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer and school board members.
Supervisors Holder Trumbo, Scott District; Rick Gerhardt, Cedar Run; Chris Butler, Lee; and Chris Granger, Center, are running unopposed. They are all Republicans. Mary Leigh McDaniel, an independent, faces a challenge from Paul Petrauskas, an independent, to remain on the board representing the Marshall District.
Scott Hook (R) is unopposed to remain the commonwealth’s attorney, Bob Mosier (R) is unopposed for another term as sheriff and Tanya Wilcox (R) is running without opposition on the ballot for treasurer.
School Board Chairman Suzanne Sloane (I), Shelly Norden (I) and Michael Hammond (I), are running for the Scott District School Board seat. Rachel Bongiovi (I) and Susan E. Pauling (I) are candidates for the Center District seat and school board member Donald L. Mason (I) and challenger Stephanie E. Litter-Reber (I) are running for the Lee District seat.
School board members Duke Bland (i) and Donna Grove (I) are unopposed. Bland represents the Marshall District and Grove the Cedar Run District.
In General Assembly races, Jill Vogel (R) is running for another term representing the 27th District in the State Senate. She faces challenger Ronnie Ross (D).
In the House of Delegates, incumbent Michael Webert (R) is running against Laura Galante (D) in the 18th District; incumbent Mark Cole (R) is seeking a second term in the 88th District in a race against Jessica Foster (D); and Elizabeth Guzman (D) is running to win a second term representing the 31st District in a race against D.J. Jordan (R).
Grant Fox, press secretary of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said that there is "unprecedented enthusiasm for an off-year race like this and strong Democratic candidates running in more districts than ever before, every seat is on the table for Democrats. We're competing everywhere because we can win everywhere."
In speaking about the Guzman-Jordan race in the 31st District, Fox said, "In 2017 voters in the 31st District made it clear they wanted a Delegate who would expand Medicaid, fight for equality, and put working families — not corporations — first in Richmond. That's why they elected Elizabeth Guzman and that's why they'll reelect her in November. D.J. Jordan is hoping voters forget he's a Republican, but his actual positions are exactly in line with Donald Trump and the worst of the Republican Party."
John Findlay, executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia, foresees Cole, Webert and Vogel winning re-election by “comfortable margins” and Jordan having an “excellent shot” at defeating Guzman.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.