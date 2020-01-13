Registered voters may now request that an absentee ballot for the March 3Virginia Democratic presidential primary be mailed to them by going online atwww.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal. The form can also be located at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms. The form must be filled out and mailed to the local voter registration office. In Fauquier County, the office of the General Registrar located at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, Virginia, 20186-3011.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the presidential primary, the Virginia Department of Elections explained in a press release.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons a voter can choose to vote absentee in Virginia is availableat www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee.
In-person absentee voting starts Thursday, Jan. 16, Friday, Jan. 17, or Saturday, Jan. 18, depending on office hours and observation of state holidays. If a voter is unsure when in-person absentee voting starts in their locality, they should contact their local voter registration office. They can find information about their local office at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Other important absentee ballot dates to remember if voting in the March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary, include:
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The deadline to vote absentee in-person is on Saturday Feb. 29.
The deadline for returning a ballot by mail is on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.
Virginia voters casting an absentee ballot, either in-person or on Election Day, must show an acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free voter photo ID at their local voter registration office. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia voter photo identification card application and receiving a temporary identification document from their voter registration office. Find out more about Virginia’s voter ID requirements at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterid.
The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Monday, Feb. 10. More information on voter registration can be found online at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration.
For more information on the March 3Virginia Democratic presidential primary or other election-related inquiries, go to vote.virginia.gov, send an email toinfo@elections.virginia.govor call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745.
