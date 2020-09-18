Election Day for the 2020 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters will cast ballots for …
Come to exercise a civic duty. Stay for the free pen.
Throughout Virginia, absentee balloting began Friday for the 2020 general election. By 10:20 a.m., 136 county residents had cast their ballots in person at the Fauquier County registrar’s office in Warrenton. And, thanks to the pandemic, each voter got to keep the pen they used to fill in their ballot – along with the usual “I voted” sticker.
(More information about the voting process for the 2020 general election can be found here.)
The process was essentially the same as the process at regular polling places on Election Day. Each person presented their identification at the counter, received a paper ballot, used one of the six privacy booths to fill out their ballot and scanned their ballot into the same machine as is used on Election Day.
Despite the steady flow of voters, most people during a 45-minute period Friday morning took no more than about five minutes to go through the entire process; a few people took longer because they saw someone they knew and stopped to chat.
In another room in the registrar’s office, behind locked doors, election workers were preparing absentee ballots to be mailed to county residents who requested them.
Approximately 9,000 residents had requested an absentee ballot by mail as of Friday morning, according to Deputy Registrar Diana Dutton. By mid-morning, most of the ballots had already been placed in envelopes and arranged alphabetically by precinct, ready for a trip to the post office later that day.
Dejuanna Parker, of Warrenton, came to vote in person with her daughter, Samone Parker. “Voting for me and my family is just so important,” she said. “I was raised by great grandparents who couldn’t vote, so I always say, ‘If there’s a vote for dog catcher, I’m there!’ I vote in every single election.”
The ability to vote absentee before Election Day “is so helpful,” said Niki Barwick, who was joined by her husband, Ron, at the registrar’s office Friday. “We’ve been waiting to do this for four years,” she said.
“My one vote will save the country,” Ron Barwick added, cheekily.
Mrs. Helen Craig (She asked the “Mrs.” be included, explaining, “I’m 91 and I get to be a little insistent.”) voted in person Friday with her daughter, Andrea Craig; both women live in Warrenton.
“We were just saying what a great job [the registrar’s office] did,” Mrs. Craig said. “I’m proud of Fauquier County and Warrenton and what we’ve done.”
Andrea Craig said she and her mother vote in every election. “We always come out first thing.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.