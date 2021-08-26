ABBY SOLTYS NAMED 2021 FAUQUIER TIMES HIGHLAND SCHOOL GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR,

Lacrosse and basketball captain, eight-time all-state selection, four-time state champion, class president, college recruit, volunteer for a teen mental health organization and excellent student.
Is there anything Abby Soltys can’t do?
Soltys excelled on the lacrosse field and on the basketball court, earning her honors as 2021 Fauquier Times Highland School Girls Athlete of the Year.
Soltys was a five-year starter in basketball and lacrosse, a rarity made possible by Highland’s policy of allowing eighth-graders to play on varsity teams. And Soltys didn’t just make the roster, which as an eighth-grader would’ve been impressive enough. She thrived.
As the starting point guard on Highland’s varsity team, Soltys was entrusted to call plays and run the offense. While most middle schoolers would’ve been terrified of such a responsibility, Soltys excelled.
“She has a complete natural confidence in her abilities. She knows what she can do and is absolutely never afraid to show it,” Highland basketball coach Diana Martinez said.
Soltys found similar success on the lacrosse field, where she started in her eighth-grade season.
“I usually have a rule that I don’t put an eighth-grader in midfield because you don’t expect them to have the confidence. But halfway through the season I realized I was wasting her because she belonged there, she was that good and that confident,” Highland girls lacrosse coach Kristen Conques said.
Soltys made her impression on the lacrosse team early in the year. At the first team practice, Conques put Soltys head to head in a ground ball drill against one of the team’s toughest senior defenders. Soltys won, and while the senior was frustrated to be bested by Soltys, Conques remembers the girl pulling her aside after practice. “She said, ‘I love this girl… I want to work with her,’’’ Conques said.
In the 2017 girls lacrosse state final against Cape Henry, Conques was deliberating how to stop their opponent’s star forward.
“We’d been struggling against her for years; she would score five, six, seven on us,” Conques recalls. “But we put Abby on her and she stayed with her the whole game. She held her to two goals. She knocked her to the ground on a great defensive play. And she just didn’t care this girl was a senior or a junior and Abby was in eighth grade. She was going to go out there and compete,” said Conques.
Robust stats
Soltys’ lacrosse statistics largely speak for themselves: 143 goals, 105 assists, 177 draw controls, 191 ground balls, 13 interceptions, and 56 forced turnovers in her five years as a starter.
And she received accolades to come with. She was second-team all-conference and all-state her sophomore year, and first team in both her freshman, sophomore, and senior years, with junior canceled due to COVID.
Highland won the state championship in Soltys’ eighth grade, freshman, and sophomore years. The season was canceled her junior year, and in her final year as a senior, they lost in the state semifinal.
Paving the way for the younger Soltys was her older sister Kayla. Also a star in basketball and lacrosse, Kayla was 2019 Fauquier Times Highland Girls Athlete of the Year. They were a dynamic duo on both the basketball court and lacrosse field.
“They complement each other well. Kelly was always an attacker at heart; she loves to score goals. Abby is a better defender, and she makes that transition play. They really just play different roles, while both are totally complete players,” coach Conques said.
Joining Kayla at Mercer
Abby will join Kayla next year at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., where the two will play lacrosse together again.
“I didn’t originally plan to go to school with my sister again, but during the recruiting process I ended up talking to the coaches there and it just fit together,” said Kayla. “I’m really lucky, very few people get the chance to play sports at this level with their sibling. It’s going to be fun.”
The two Soltys’ played together for three years, finding great success in both hoops and lacrosse.
Kayla was usually the main scorer, while Abby was the point guard and ran the offense.
But in the 2019 state semifinal, Kayla was cold. So coach Martinez said she turned to Abby and told her, “I need you to carry the offense today. You can get past your defender every time, you just have to be selfish.”
Martinez laughed: “Abby was always a pass-first player, to the point where you’d have to beg her to score more. But she would always say, ‘I just like to pass!’”
Highland won that game and went on to win the state championship that year.
In her junior and senior years, Soltys truly blossomed on the hardwood. Her coaches described her increased confidence and a new swagger that she could do anything and guard anyone.
Soltys finished with 1,067 points, 654 rebounds, 304 steals and 583 assists.
Her leadership skills were also exceptional.
“Abby has never been afraid to make herself heard, she’ll organize the team and let them know where they need to be and what they need to do,” said Martinez. “I joke that she’s part of our coaching staff because she’s so trusted with the decisions.”
Leader off the court, too
Soltys was chosen class president and is also a committed ambassador for Morgan’s Message, a group committed to helping end the stigma around mental health especially for young athletes.
The organization was founded in the memory of Morgan Rodgers, a former lacrosse player at Kettle Run and Duke University who took her life in 2019.
“Abby would always be quick to tell her teammates that should they need anything, they can always go to her. Help with homework, trouble in school, just need a friend to vent to, she is always there,” said Martinez.
“She has such a good eye for people that some days she would go up to me before practice and say ‘So-and-so wasn’t looking great at school today, Coach’, without even being told anything.
“She is always looking out for people,” Martinez said.
