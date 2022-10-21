In a new episode of a series called “AAHA Virtual Genealogy and Local History,” host Christine Taylor Lewis, Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier community outreach coordinator, will interview genealogist Joseph Roby about “The Enslaved at Oakley.”
The virtual event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25
Roby is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists. He lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but has always felt connected to Virginia, especially Northern Virginia, because of childhood visits to his paternal grandparents’ home in Bluemont.
His interest in history and genealogy began when he was introduced to “Ida Dulany’s Civil War” journal as a child.
He is currently working on a major research project entitled "Enslaved at Oakley & Beyond." The goals of the project are to give a voice to the people held in bondage by his Dulany ancestors in Fauquier County, as well as to find ancestors and living descendants of Oakley’s enslaved community.
Lewis is a daughter of Fauquier County, spending much of her youth in Warrenton’s Haiti community and is a graduate of William C. Taylor High School and the University of Detroit.
