This story is the first in a series about how special education students and their families are coping with all-virtual instruction in Fauquier County Public Schools.
After much anticipation, late Monday night parents and students began finding out what their “typical” school day would look like during this very atypical school year, which begins Monday, Aug. 24. Instruction in Fauquier County Public Schools will be completely remote through at least December for all but a few students with severe disabilities.
For the remaining 11,000-or-so students in the school system, “going to school” will mean logging on to an online platform and receiving either live (The school division calls this “synchronous.”) or pre-prepared (“asynchronous”) instruction from their teachers, who will work in-person from their usual school buildings five days per week.
Elementary- and middle-school students will get live instruction from their teachers four days per week. (Wednesdays will be reserved for planning and virtual office hours.) High school students will be in “class” two days a week and be assigned work to complete the other three days.
This school year already comes with myriad challenges for families and students, especially for working parents and those families without access to high-speed internet at home. For students who already face extra barriers to learning in a classroom, a school year with only remote instruction brings with it an additional set of uncertainties.
Even in normal times, students who face learning barriers like dyslexia often require extra support to succeed at school. More than 1,500 students in the county’s public schools have an Individualized Education Program, a document that outlines exactly what additional support a student with some form of disability needs in order to receive a “free appropriate public education.” It is part of a federal law that dates to the 1970s and legally entitles a student with an IEP to certain accommodations and support.
Lucas Griese will be a seventh-grader this year at Warrenton Middle School. He – like most students with an IEP – takes general education classes. But he has been diagnosed with dyslexia, so reading and comprehending text is especially difficult for him.
His IEP specifies several support mechanisms. He has a tablet and special software issued by the school, for instance, so that he can access audio versions of his textbooks. Before the pandemic, he received about two hours of one-on-one support for each subject each week in addition to his regular time in class.
Lucas’ mother, Beth Griese, stays at home full-time with her four school-aged children; a fifth is in college. She is also the president of Warrenton Middle’s parent-teacher organization. As a semester of 100% remote instruction approaches, “I am very blessed that I am home,” she said, “because if I was not – you’re going to have a lot of kids with IEPs who are going to be left behind.”
While she had nothing but good things to say about the public schools in Fauquier and their support for children who need additional support, she feels that in the virtual model Lucas will miss out on the direct, one-on-one support he usually receives as part of his IEP. “They were really not able to do any of that direct support,” she said, “so it’s really going to fall on to the parent to be that educational assistant.”
To make up the difference, the Grieses will be paying – at a cost of about $100 per week - a dyslexia specialist and a math specialist to help Lucas with his schoolwork. “It’s at a sacrifice to our family,” she said, “not that it’s the school’s fault in any way. In a non-physical environment it’s really hard for them to offer reading support.”
She was happy to find out Monday night that Lucas’ school will operate on an A/B schedule, meaning he will receive instruction in one-half of his classes two days a week and instruction for his other classes the other two days. “I think it’s a great plan,” she said Tuesday morning. “He will be able to focus on a few subjects each day, [which] won’t be overwhelming.”
The need to rely more on computer screens for instruction is even harder on kids with dyslexia, she said. “They’re working twice as hard” to comprehend information, she explained, and staring at a computer screen can quickly become tiring.
Griese and her husband have looked into private schools and home schooling as alternatives to public school this year, but neither was a good fit for Lucas. Most private schools don’t offer support for special education students. They researched home schooling options, but many of the curricula weren’t accredited and “we didn’t see anything that would suit his needs.” K12, an online learning platform that public school students can apply for, “told us they probably wouldn’t accept a student with a specific IEP,” she added.
For his part, Lucas Griese wishes he could be in the classroom in person. “I’d rather be in school,” he said outside his home last week.
Lucas’s younger sister, Lily, will enter fourth grade this year at Ritchie Elementary School. She has an IEP too because she needs to see a speech therapist regularly, but she doesn’t need any academic support; she’s in gifted-and-talented classes and her mom is less worried about her going into the school year. “It will be more of a social impact than academic,” Beth Griese said.
Lily didn’t seem too concerned, either. “I think I will learn either way,” she said, adding gleefully, “We can eat whenever we want!” Still, she’d rather be in school. “I don’t like speaking through Zoom. It’s a little weird,” she said.
Her school has arranged for her to see a speech therapist in-person at her school every Wednesday; she can wear a clear mask so the therapist can see her mouth move during the sessions. “It’s going to be a little awkward going in, but it will be fine,” she smiled. “It will be good to have that one day a week face-to-face.”
Beth Griese said she was especially concerned about families she knows whose children have behavioral challenges on top of academic ones. Often those IEPs focus on behavioral goals like looking others in the eye while speaking to them. With virtual instruction, “there’s no way at all to do behavioral goals.”
Natalie Erdossy, a New Baltimore mother of four, home-schooled her children for six years. Two of her children – Arden, a rising sixth-grader at Auburn Middle School, and Shelby, a rising fourth-grader at Greenville Elementary School – have been diagnosed with dyslexia and have IEPs.
Through homeschooling, she said, “I learned a lot in that process. I kind of knew the questions to ask” when forming her kids’ IEPs two years ago when they entered public school. Since she and one of her children are immunocompromised, she had already planned to keep her kids home before the school board opted for 100% virtual instruction this semester.
Speaking last week, Erdossy was frustrated at the lack of information before the beginning of classes. “I am surprised - I am disappointed that it is Aug. 12 and in 12 days these guys are going to be back in school online and I have no idea what that’s going to look like.”
When schools closed in March, she was happy at first with the teachers at Greenville Elementary School and how proactively they reached out to her kids. “It seemed very teacher-directed. I was pleased with it.” Then, she felt, the plan the school division implemented for the rest of the semester constrained teachers. “We were just left floundering” after that, she said, and she used her old home schooling curriculum with her kids instead of the minimal review work the schools assigned.
She emphasized she had only good experiences with her children’s teachers, and that her frustration was with school division leadership for what she saw as a lack of planning. “I’m really proud of our teachers, and I’m shocked that they have stayed in this county to teach,” she said.
Last week, she was especially concerned about the effect of prolonged virtual class times on Arden and Shelby. “A two-hour block of language arts instruction, for a dyslexic kid, is a nightmare.”
On Tuesday morning, after she received Greenville’s daily class schedule that included 90 minutes of live literacy instruction four days per week, Erdossy was a bit more optimistic. “For Shelby and Tilly [Erdossy’s younger daughter, who also attends Greenville but does not have an IEP] that language arts block in the morning looks daunting, but I am hopeful that it’ll be chopped up into a number of activities to keep them engaged and on task.”
She said she will see how it goes. “If this is too overwhelming for my children or too much screen time, I guess we can fall back on home schooling,” she said. “Not everybody has that option, unfortunately.” She’s still not sure, she said, what kind of support – legally required under their IEPs – Arden and Shelby can expect.
The family can’t afford to send the kids to private school, and tutors who specialize in dyslexia “are crazy expensive,” she said. “I am so willing to be surprised, I really hope the county pulls out a win.”
