Courtesy of the Virginia Mercury
Protesters outraged by the death of George Floyd took to the streets in cities around Virginia for the second night in a row Saturday.
In Richmond, police responded with tear gas, flashbang grenades and rubber bullets as a large crowd approached the city’s police headquarters, where the night before protesters had broken windows and burned a police car.
When protesters reached the Capitol, some members of the crowd ripped down a make-shift barricade, hurling bottles and traffic cones at a line of officers blocking the entrance with riot shields, before leaving the area as a mass of state police officers approached.
Protesters broke windows at businesses ranging from banks to fine dining restaurants and lit at least three dumpsters on fire. An ABC store near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus was looted, among other businesses, and Confederate monuments on the city’s Monument Avenue were covered in graffiti.
Police and firefighters responded to a fire set at the United Daughters of the Confederacy building on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Protesters in Norfolk also sprayed a Confederate statue with graffiti and blocked streets as they marched through the city, according to the Virginian-Pilot.
In Charlottesville, The Daily Progress reported a large crowd marched peacefully through the city.
Mercury reporter Sarah Vogelsong contributed to this story.
