Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier released this statement Saturday regarding recent events in Georgia and Minnesota. Over the last few days there have been demonstrations throughout the country, some violent, in protest of the slaying of African American men in those communities.
The recent tragedies that occurred in Georgia and Minnesota are egregious and have far-reaching impacts on communities and law enforcement agencies throughout our country. The deaths of two African American men involving bias is shocking to us all.
The national upheaval over the unnecessary loss of life again focuses America’s eyes on the issues of policing and training, regarding the use of force by law enforcement agencies. The misuse of force is unacceptable and needs to be dealt with swiftly and all involved need to be held accountable.
When I was first elected sheriff, The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office began to focus on defining our identity in terms of service to the public. We consider ourselves to be guardians of our community. We are building law enforcement leaders to serve as facilitators and problem solvers.
We believe that every deputy and employee has the potential of being a leader. From the moment our men and women are sworn in, they take an oath to protect and defend, and therefore, to serve as good examples for the community.
At the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, we have created a culture in which we have a sense of duty to intervene when we individually or collectively witness behavior on behalf of a deputy that is unprofessional and or would be a violation of law.
Communities have a right to expect more. If uniformed officers observe their colleagues using poor judgment in handling an incident and do not intervene or when it’s clear that another law enforcement officer has done something wrong, citizens have a right to and should ask questions.
Recently, Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis, Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook and I joined a community discussion. Our focus was on how law enforcement would handle a similar incident as the one that took place in Glynn County, Georgia. Could what happened to Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, happen here?
My response to the question of whether local law enforcement was fair and impartial in the Georgia case is “no.”
And now, we have another unthinkable death at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota. The death of George Floyd is flagrant. “How could this have happened? What was filmed in a video, by a bystander, showing a police officer compressing the neck of a suspect for several minutes with other officers watching is appalling.
Fauquier County is committed to the protection of the civil rights of everyone. The Sheriff’s Office became accredited a few years ago through a rigorous process, which makes us accountable through continuing checks and balances. All of our sworn personnel have or will go through intense crisis intervention training, as well as continued leadership development training.
A former assistant attorney general with the Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, once noted that often community engagement is missing in the police departments that they investigate. We in Fauquier County are committed to continued community engagement. We gain our legitimacy to police from those we serve.
Through town hall meetings, community discussions, the Sheriff’s Advisory Board, having our deputies visible at community events, the Coffee with a Cop program, public hearings and many other avenues, our citizens have opportunities to speak their minds and to be heard. I have an open-door policy and am willing to speak with individuals and groups in my office.
In the event something were to go wrong in our community, we would be transparent and hold those responsible accountable under the law.
Most sincerely,
Robert P. Mosier
Sheriff, Fauquier County
