I, like many of you, continue to feel waves of emotion regarding the death of George Floyd. Like many of you, my emotions range from sadness to frustration to anger. Like many of you, I have struggled with finding the words to express my thoughts on the tragedy.
However, I believe it is important for leaders to speak out on these issues. The simple fact is, like you, I am outraged. As an African American male, and the uncle of two young African American boys, I am incredibly concerned about what their future looks like in our country if we do not start to address the injustice we are seeing take place within our communities, at what would seem like an increased frequency.
We must never allow our communities to become desensitized to injustice in any form, perpetrated by anyone. I am sure many of us can identify with Ahmaud Arbery, who was going about his regular routine before he was gunned down. Now we see the death of George Floyd, in what is another senseless loss of life.
I encourage each of us to take time to address our feelings about these tragedies and to have meaningful dialogue with those close to us. I encourage each of us to educate ourselves on the issues, so the conversations we have in our own communities are productive and produce meaningful results. In my opinion, now is the time to speak not as individual voices alone, but as one united choir of voices lifting up one unified message: injustice is no longer an option.
While George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery were not residents of the Town of Warrenton, Virginia, I am reminded of the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. --- “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We are all stakeholders in these issues, and it is up to us to use our collective voices to peacefully speak out.
We must use our collective voices not only to speak to these tragedies, but to continue the conversation of ending injustice, which is a threat to us all. Change will not come overnight, and change is hard.
The waves of emotions we each feel regarding these tragedies are just and understandable; however, what comes next is the hard part. Channeling our emotions into productive actions which address the issue at hand, build bridges that connect us where we are divided, and heal the wounds of injustice affecting our communities. We can no longer sit on the sidelines, waiting for others to carry the burden of civil rights for our generation, it is now our time to pick up the baton and run the race. I have confidence in our community to do just that.
Renard Carlos
Warrenton Town Council, member at Large
(4) comments
This time of discussion and reflection brings out people that want to address the numbers of white people killed. I think you’re missing the big picture about what’s going on. People kill one another all the time and it’s a travesty. A message of love and understanding is what’s supposed to lead this conversation and people choose to be blind and scared of color or the true issues we’re facing as a country. I served my country so everyone could enjoy the freedoms our constitution provides. It’s disheartening to see those that want to direct the attention elsewhere rather than the issue at hand. Unity is the goal not division. If your idea divides, it’s wrong, plain and simple. If you don’t love, your wrong, plain and simple. Love thy neighbor as you love yourself. Thank you sir for your heartfelt words and leadership through these most difficult of times.
He's on the Town Council. Perhaps he should just push for removing the police from Warrenton, then everyone can do whatever they want, legal or illegal, with no interference to create his dream of equality for all.
In an interview four days later, Sharpton, exhorting members of the black community to “sustain” their “indignation” vis-a-vis the Arbery case for as long as possible, portrayed the Georgia killing as an extension of racist American violence dating back to the epoch of slavery: “It was expected that if you saw a black, that you would suspect that he was a runaway slave, and you had the runaway slave laws that … they would use that to hunt down blacks for vigilante groups, the KKK and others, all the way up until the modern era.”
Television personality Oprah Winfrey likewise characterized Arbery's death as a consequence of intransigent white racism: “He went out for a jog while being Black. I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life? Unimaginable to go for a run in 2020 and end up dead because of the color of your skin.”
Notably, there is no record of either Sharpton or Winfrey uttering even a single public word in memory of 34-year-old Zackary Randalls, 37-year-old Mark Gassett, or 58-year-old David Jackson. You've never heard of these individuals, of course, because they were merely three white men who were murdered three years ago in Fresno, California by Kori Ali Muhammad, a black racist who candidly sought “to kill as many white males as possible” – killings for which the perpetrator was convicted just six weeks ago. Regarding the Zackary Randalls murder, Mr. Muhammad has since explained: “When I walked up to the truck, I saw a Mexican driver and a white guy. I didn’t want to target the driver because he was Mexican, so I shot the white dude.” The media, for some mysterious reason, didn't find the story compelling enough to cover.
Neither is there any record of Sharpton or Winfrey lamenting the deaths of 86-year-old Paul Marino and his 85-year-old wife, Lidia, both of whom were murdered in cold blood by a black gunman on May 8 – the very day of Sharpton's “virtual rally” in honor of Ahmaud Arbery – while they visited the gravesite of their late son, Anthony, in a Delaware cemetery. To borrow Oprah's pithy maxim, we might say that Mr. and Mrs. Marino were just “visiting their son's grave while being white.”
Other victims whose recent murders were ignored by media outlets and camera hogs like Sharpton and Winfrey include:
Joyce Whaley, Patricia Nibbe, and Nettie Spencer – three middle-aged white women who were brutally stabbed to death by a black killer at a Tennessee truck stop in early April;
Heather Perry, a 21-year-old white woman who was shot to death in a Denver alleyway on May 9 by Cornelius Haney, a convicted armed robber who had just been released from prison in order to protect him from contracting the coronavirus;
Logan Allen Stacks, a 17-year-old white boy who was gunned down by two black teens on March 27 in Lancaster County, South Carolina;
Dr. Beth Potter, a 52-year-old white physician who dedicated her career to helping “underserved communities,” and her husband, educational consultant Robin Carre, who were shot execution-style by a pair of black teens on March 30 in Madison, Wisconsin; and
Kristopher Dacus, a 33-year-old white man who on February 26 was shot multiple times and killed by four black teens in the North Little Rock, Arkansas cemetery where he worked.
Let us assume for a moment that Ahmaud Arbery – who quite obviously was a volatile and menacing character with a criminal history – was in fact the innocent victim of a horrific, wholly unjustifiable murder. Even if that were the case, why should his death garner more attention from American media outlets and civil rights activists, than, say, the deaths of the 13 aforementioned whites whose lives were mercilessly snuffed out by black killers in 6 different states? Perhaps a case could be made in favor of such a double standard if white-on-black killings were commonplace in American society – on the theory that the condemnation of such occurrences might help raise people's collective consciousness about the deadly ramifications of white racism. But in fact, white-on-black homicides in the U.S. have been exceedingly rare for many decades.
Conventional “wisdom” maintains that violent crime tends largely to be an intra-racial affair, where whites target mostly whites, and blacks target mostly blacks. This is certainly true for homicide, but much less true for other crimes of violence such as assault, rape, and robbery.
Let us look first at homicides that involved whites and blacks during 2012 and 2013. During those years, white killers nationwide chose to target white victims approximately 93 percent of the time, and black victims 7 percent of the time. Meanwhile, black killers targeted black victims 84.7 percent of the time, and white victims 15.3 percent of the time.
But violence in America crosses racial lines much more frequently when the crimes in question are rape, robbery, and assault. In 2012 and 2013, for instance, blacks in the U.S. committed an annual average of 560,600 violent crimes (excluding homicide) against whites, while whites committed a yearly average of 99,403 violent crimes against blacks. In other words, blacks were the attackers in about 85 percent of all violent crimes involving blacks and whites, while whites were the attackers in 15 percent.[1]
Those broad figures, however, do not even begin to tell the full story about interracial crime. To get a complete picture, we must also look at crime statistics from the perspective of the offender. That is, when a given violent offender chooses a victim to target for a crime, does he tend to target a victim who is a fellow member of his own racial group, or does he tend to go after a victim from another racial group? Here are the facts:
When white offenders committed crimes of violence (excluding homicide) against either whites or blacks in 2012-13, they targeted white victims 95.8 percent of the time, and they went after black victims a mere 4.1 percent of the time.
By contrast, when black offenders committed crimes of violence against either whites or blacks in 2012-13, they targeted white victims a whopping 48.5 percent of the time, and they went after black victims 51.4 percent of the time.[2]
If we factor into the equation the relative sizes of America's white and black populations, we find that, statistically, any given black person in 2012-13 was about 27 times more likely to attack a white, than vice versa.
In more recent years, the disproportionate prevalence of black-on-white crime has only gotten worse. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, in 2018 there were 593,598 interracial violent victimizations (excluding homicide) between blacks and whites in the United States. Blacks committed 537,204 of those interracial felonies, or 90.4 percent, while whites committed 56,394 of them, or about 9.5 percent. Moreover:
When white offenders committed crimes of violence against either whites or blacks in 2018, they targeted white victims 97.3 percent of the time, and they went after black victims 2.6 percent of the time.
By contrast, when black offenders committed crimes of violence against either whites or blacks during that same year, they targeted white victims 58 percent of the time, and they went after black victims 42 percent of the time.[3]
City Journal also reports that according to Justice Department data, blacks in 2018 were overrepresented among the perpetrators of offenses classified as “hate crimes” by a whopping 50 percent—while whites were underrepresented by 24 percent.
These numbers are staggering. If America were teeming with white racism, those guilty of interracial crime would be disproportionately white. But instead, the exact opposite is the case. Thus, the enormous amount of attention given to white-on-black attacks – which are statistically rare in the United States – is an obscene and senseless absurdity. The notion of ubiquitous white racism manifesting itself in unacceptably high levels of white violence against blacks, is one of the most destructive and monstrously evil lies of our time, creating levels of racial mistrust and animosity that are wholly unwarranted.
You must be white. I’m white and this rhetoric disgusts me. Remember when your mother said, if you don’t have something nice or constructive to say, don’t say anything at all. You should take that to heart. BTW I love you anyway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.