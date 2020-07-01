The following is a message from Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens.
Fireworks are often used to mark special events and holidays. The only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show. With many firework shows being canceled this year, it is important to know that fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers. Fireworks cause thousands of injuries each year.
The Town of Warrenton is hosting a fireworks display at the WARF and at Arrington Farm (behind Home Depot) on July 4 at dusk. This will be a display only; no admittance is permitted. (See flyer for more details.)
For anyone who chooses to purchase their own fireworks, the Fire Marshal’s Office provides information and a list of permissible fireworks in Virginia. Anyone who chooses to use fireworks should proceed with caution and follow safety guidelines below.
- Consumer fireworks, namely sparklers and ground-based fountains, are legal to possess and use on private property. Consumers should only purchase legal consumer fireworks from a local business or roadside stand. These fireworks have been tested to ensure they meet the Consumer Products Safety Commission's requirements.
- Consumer fireworks that rise into the air, explode, travel laterally on the ground or emit projectiles are illegal to possess or use anywhere in Virginia. Possession and/or use of these or any fireworks or materials is a class 1 misdemeanor.
- For backyard displays using legal consumer fireworks, users should wet down the area before use to prevent accidental fires. Ground-based fireworks should be placed on open, stable, flat surfaces. Onlookers should be 20 feet from the display.
- Adult supervision is critical. Only competent adults should ignite and supervise the use of fireworks. Adults should supervise the use of sparklers -- they burn at a temperature of more than 1,200 degrees, hot enough to cause severe burns and ignite clothing. Keep children from running while using sparklers.
- Used fireworks should be placed in a metal container, soaked with water, and allowed to cool overnight in a location that is at least 15 feet away from any building or structure. Re-check the container in the morning to ensure nothing is smoldering, then properly dispose of the wet materials.
- Never pick up fireworks that were "duds' or did not fire, as they may still be active. Wait 20 minutes and treat as spent fireworks, soaking overnight and placing in a metal container with a lid, away from any structure.
Not so fun facts
- Fireworks start more than 19,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires caused an average of 5 deaths, 40 civilian injuries and an average of $43 million in direct property damage.
- Burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month of July. Half of fireworks injuries were to extremities: hand, fingers or legs. One third were to the eye or other parts of the head. Children ages 10 to 14 had the highest rate of injuries with more than a third (36%) being under the age of 15.
- Sparklers account for a quarter of emergency room firework-related injuries.
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) 2018 Fireworks Annual Report
