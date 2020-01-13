Two women and a man have been charged in the shooting death of Fabian Sosa and the wounding of two other men in Warrenton, according to Interim Warrenton Police Chief Tim Carter.
One of the suspects is still at large, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Sosa, 27, of Warrenton, was found shot to death in an apartment on Jackson Street Wednesday morning. Two other men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds after police were summoned to the apartment complex by neighbors, who reported yelling and gunshots at 4 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said the two injured men remain hospitalized.
Carter said that detectives have charged three individuals with one felony each as a result of the continuing investigation:
- Makoya Denham, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, with accessory to murder after the fact.
- Emily Race, 19, of Warrenton, with conspiracy to commit robbery.
- Alexander Golden, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Denham and Race are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges, Denham in a local regional detention facility and Race in a detention facility in another state.
Golden’s whereabouts are unknown. He is currently wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, said Carter.
Carter said that the investigation has determined that Sosa and the two other men injured in the shooting were the targets of this crime.
“This shooting was not a random act,” he emphasized. He said law enforcement believes the three suspects -- described by witnesses as running from the complex after the shooting -- left Jackson Street immediately and fled the immediate area.
“This homicide of Fabian Sosa and the shooting of the two other men is being actively and aggressively investigated by detectives with the Warrenton Police Department in partnership with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI,” Carter said.
The FBI has "offered assistance with resources and manpower," Carter said.
(1) comment
So in the last couple of months, we have had shooting from Fredricksburg and Stafford thugs, local thugs, Michigan thugs, and the answer is to disarm law abiding Fauquier citizens.
Is this really the best those who are protected with taxpayer provided armed guards can come up with?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.