You may have noticed a lot of activity on the Fauquier.com site the last couple of weeks. We’ve been busy trying to cover the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. There are a thousand considerations – county offices, the courts, the schools, our local businesses, healthcare facilities, sports, children’s activities, nursing homes and assisted living, groceries and toilet paper – and our community wants to keep on top of it all.
Our readers expect us to be there, talking, listening, reading, researching and putting all the chaos into a neat package for them to understand. We have heard from those who follow our website that they especially appreciate our efforts to keep them informed during this difficult time.
Even though it means long hours and short deadlines, we are happy to do it. We live here too, and we care about our community.
COVID-19 is about to take a deep toll on our country and our community. Every person will feel its effects.
Our newspaper is no different. As our loyal advertisers experience a precipitous dip in customers, they’ll have no choice but to pull back their support. The print newspaper will shrink, as will our resources.
We received some good news today, though. The Piedmont Journalism Foundation – the non-profit organization that owns the Fauquier Times -- has an anonymous benefactor who has pledged to match any funds -- up to $5,000 -- the foundation is able to raise in the next two weeks.
We have a new deadline: March 27.
If you appreciate local journalism and our efforts to report the news of your community, now is the time to show it. We know this is a challenging time, but if would like to help keep local journalism alive in Fauquier County, please take this opportunity to really make your dollars count.
At the top of our webpage is a button that says “Support.” Click on it to donate what you can. All contributions are tax deductible.
We appreciate your considering a donation.
Now, go wash your hands.
-- Robin Earl, Managing Editor, Fauquier Times
