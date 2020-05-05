As physical distancing guidelines have meant many people can’t meet face-to-face with their friends, loved ones and business colleagues, video conferencing software – that is, a service where two or more people can communicate over video in real time - has seen a huge surge in popularity.
In March, an average of 200 million people per day used Zoom, the video conferencing software that has become ubiquitous as people work and socialize from home during the pandemic, up from just 10 million in December.
It’s not just Zoom. There are dozens of services that enable people to use their phone or computer’s camera to communicate with others. Some services are free; some require a paid subscription. With so many options, choosing one can be dizzying.
The good news is you might already use a service that offers video chat. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google Hangouts and Snapchat all incorporate video conferencing.
If you already communicate over one of these platforms and you have a device with a camera and microphone, you can video chat with friends and family who also use that service.
It’s even easier to get started if you have an Apple device – an iPhone, iPad or Mac. FaceTime, Apple’s video conferencing app, is built into the operating system, and starting a video chat with someone is simple – so long as that other person also has an Apple device.
Of course, that’s also the problem: getting everyone on the same page and using the same application. Video chatting on Facebook with your grandson across the country is relatively straightforward – you have Facebook, they have Facebook. Done.
But what about that work meeting with 20 colleagues? Or your ‘virtual happy hour’ with friends? Unless everyone in the call happens to have an iPhone, or everyone happens to be friends on Facebook, someone is often left out.
That’s where more specialized video chat software comes in. Many of the most popular apps - Zoom, Google Duo, Google Meet, Cisco Webex and the old classic, Skype – are either free or have a free option, work most devices and make it easy to set up a meeting through a simple link sent through text or email.
Video conferencing software with a free option
Zoom
The quintessential app of the pandemic, Zoom has surged in popularity in the past two months. Except for the organizer of a call, participants don’t have to create an account to join participate in a call, a big plus when you’re coordinating a group. Zoom integrates into a variety of browsers, email services, calendars and other apps, and participants can use a web browser or a dedicated app on iOS or Android to join a call.
Zoom has experienced security issues – you may have heard the term “Zoombombing,” coined this year to describe the act of gaining access to a video call without authorization. This month, the company apologized for the security lapses and implemented updates to its software that the company says will make the service more secure.
The free tier includes unlimited one-on-one calls and unlimited group calls of up to 100 participants, which are each limited to 40 minutes. Paid subscriptions begin at $15 per month and include added features like long meetings, administrative controls and cloud storage.
Google Duo
Duo is a simple app made for one simple purpose: video calling. If you’re looking for something straightforward, Duo might be for you. However, keep in mind that it does not include more advanced features like screen sharing, group chat and calendar integration.
Duo is completely free and supports up to 12 participants in a call and works on web browsers and through dedicated apps on iOS and Android. There’s one catch: all participants in a call must have a Google account, which is free to sign up for.
Google Meet
Meet is Google’s “premium” video conferencing software and is usually limited to users with Google’s enterprise subscription, G Suite. However, Google announced last month that it will gradually make Meet free to anyone with a Google account, a process that is still ongoing.
Unlike Duo, Meet includes advanced features like screen sharing and real-time captions. Like Duo, it requires all participants to have a Google account.
The new free option offers unlimited meetings of up to 100 participants; there is no time limits on calls for free users through Sept. 30. The software offers integration with other Google products, like Gmail and Calendar, and can be used with a web browser or iOS or Android app.
Cisco Webex
Cisco is usually associated with complex telecommunications operations for large enterprises, so it’s a bit surprising the company has joined in the personal video chat universe.
The free tier of Webex roughly matches Google Meet’s features – it supports up to 100 participants in a single call, with no limit on the length of a call or the number of calls – plus an interesting feature for a free subscription: the ability to connect to the audio by calling in from a phone. The free tier also includes advanced features like screen sharing and file sharing. It works through a web browser or through an app on iOS or Android.
Skype
Skype has been around for so long – since 2003 – and has been such a ubiquitous part of modern life that the word “Skype” appears in the New Oxford American Dictionary as a verb, meaning to have a conversation over video chat.
Owned by Microsoft since 2012, Skype is still a great option as a straightforward video conferencing software. It has many advanced features – screen sharing, document sharing, live subtitles, group chat call recording – and has dedicated apps for an array of operating systems, including iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. Calls are limited to 50 participants, but there is no time limit.
You don’t necessarily need to download an app to use Skype, however; you can create a meeting, send a unique link to participants and conduct the call all from a web browser, without signing in.
Creative sharing through video conferencing
Morgan Kruck has two miniature donkeys - along with chickens, goats and geese - on the Rappahannock River in Culpeper County, just over the county line from Fauquier, west of Warrenton.
She got engaged last December and plans to have the donkeys greet guests at her wedding later this year. The plan proved so popular with people she knows that she launched a side business, Little LongEar Events; at weddings, her donkeys serve drinks from saddle packs.
The miniature donkeys, Kruck said, “They literally just bring joy. That’s how this idea came about.”
Since the pandemic has put the wedding business on hold, Kruck got creative. A teacher at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, the donkeys had already made some appearances in video conferences with her students, much to the kids’ delight, Kruck said.
That gave her the idea to rent screen time for her donkeys on corporate conference calls, to bring a little joy at business meetings. For $50, her donkeys will appear as one of the participants in a video conference, a welcome surprise for those who log on expecting to see only business colleagues.
“There’s a moment of confusion: ‘Am I in the right [meeting]?’ And everyone gets a chuckle over it,” Kruck said of the reactions to the donkeys so far.
“It fits so perfectly into who I am and how I feel about these silly little donkeys,” she laughed.
Kruck uses her phone to get the donkeys on video from their field on the farm. “I sit in the field - if the donkeys decide to walk around, I’ll walk around with them.” The ability to zoom in using her phone’s camera has helped, she said, since the donkeys like to roam.
Long-distance songwriting
Paul Reisler is the founder and artistic director of Kid Pan Alley, an organization based in Washington, Virginia, that hosts songwriting workshops for children. He and others on staff have tried to mirror the in-person experience as much as possible, he said, as the workshops have moved to Zoom.
“It’s worked really well on Zoom,” Reisler said. We spent a lot of time to make sure to make it as close to the experience in the classroom.” To make collaboration a little more manageable over video, sessions have about half the number of children as would attend an in-person workshop.
Sound is key when writing songs, so Reisler works from his studio, where he has a professional setup. He said it is important to change the settings on Zoom to use “original sound” – that is, audio that isn’t compressed or changed by the software. “A normal Zoom conference has a lot of compression and gating, which dampens the sound quality for music,” he said.
Collaboration in real time is also difficult, since the video feed lags slightly depending on the speed of each individual internet connection. “When we’re singing, we mute their audio so they can sing along,” Reisler said.
If they want to hear everyone sing together, each child can record themselves and Ryan Benyo, a sound producer on staff at Kid Pan Alley, splices the audio together. Reisler cautioned that this isn’t a solution for everyone: “It’s definitely time consuming and a challenge, and not something for the average person to try.”
Despite the challenges, Reisler said he’s been pleased with the results. “It’s been really interesting. I’ve been really amazed. Part of what I love about it is being face-to-face with the kids and seeing how excited they are,” he said.
Kid Pan Alley has also begun a weekly online concert series, broadcast live on social media on Sunday evenings. Reisler said the concerts have been popular so far. “We try to make it feel like a house session,” he said.
