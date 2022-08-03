Fauquier County Public Schools held its first ever “destination” teacher recruitment event at Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane July 27 to showcase one of the joys of living here — the wine trail.
The school division has 48 open teaching positions for the 2022-23 school year, which starts Wednesday, Aug. 10. The school division started the 2021 school year short 40 teachers and 20 bus drivers. The “hiring mixer” was held after the winery closed to the public.
“We typically do use a school location,” said Mary Wyckoff, assistant director of human resources for Fauquier County schools. “This is the first time that we’ve partnered with a business within the community to do this sort of recruitment,” Wyckoff said.
The choice of a winery proved fruitful. Intended to foster discussions about teaching, the low-pressure evening mixer ended with 16 people expressing interest in applying for teaching jobs. Teachers with a variety of specialties are needed -- elementary-school teachers, as well as teachers for math, science, English and other subjects in the higher grades.
The idea of the mixer was to provide a more relaxed atmosphere, not only for teachers interested in new opportunities or re-entering the profession after retirement, but also for people who have bachelor’s degrees or higher but lack a teaching license. School officials can help the right candidates kick start a teaching career through a provisional, or temporary license.
“We not only have teacher openings;” Wyckoff said, “we have a number of other classified openings, so people who may not have been looking (for employment) over the summer may be settling down and looking for that next opportunity.”
Claire Lubowsky was at the mixer to meet school administrators and talk about teaching full time or part time. “I really want to do something that makes a difference in kids’ lives,” she said.
Kimberly Toothman came to ask specifically about a job as a behavioral interventionist, a teacher who helps disruptive students make better choices. Toothman most recently taught at a juvenile detention center. She is working on a master’s degree.
The winery was a nice choice for a hiring event, she said. “It’s beautiful,” she said. “Such a lovely venue, and the atmosphere is conducive to individuals talking.”
Emily Fenner, lead instructional coach and teacher mentor coordinator, was at the winery to talk to prospective teachers, some of whom did not wish to be identified because they were considering leaving their jobs to start teaching careers.
Fauquier County also provides mentoring for all first-year teachers.
Fenner said that the number of vacant teacher positions is worrisome, but Fauquier County is better off than some neighboring counties. She said recent pay increases — averaging 13% — helped bring back some teachers who had left for jobs in higher-paying counties.
“We have a really great small community that people come back to and feel part of the family,” she said.
