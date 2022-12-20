Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
New Baltimore resident A.J. Krick announced Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Scott District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. The seat will be open next year; incumbent Holder Trumbo announced that he will not seek re-election in the November 2023 election. Trumbo endorsed Broad Run resident Ike Broaddus, who is running as an independent.
“My goal is to keep Fauquier the place we all know and love,” Krick said in a press release. “I will do this by preserving agriculture while embracing a business-friendly environment.”
Krick, who has not previously run for public office, currently works as the chief financial officer of Smith-Midland Corporation but plans to leave the company next month to start his own accounting firm. “Utilizing my financial skills as a CPA with the understanding of fiscal responsibility, I want to serve Fauquier as the next generation leader in the Scott District,” Krick’s press release said.
“My wife and I have children in public schools, and it’s important for me to be involved in the county’s direction and growth. Being a fourth-generation Fauquier resident, I am an active voice that wants to preserve the community for the future generations of my family, friends and neighbors of the county and the Scott District where our citizens can work and play in a safe setting.”
Krick said that he will be able to talk in more detail about his candidacy next month.
