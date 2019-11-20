While the holidays inspire giving, there are always year-round opportunities to assist others. Recognizing needs in Fauquier County, Lindsey Smith Henderson and a group of volunteers stepped out in faith to start a new program that provides clothing at no cost to recipients. Hope Heals Community Freestore is located in Warrenton’s historic district.
“We want to meet real needs and have a real impact,” Henderson said.
The open house and ribbon cutting for Hope Heals took place on Oct. 22 at SpiritWorks Foundation’s Warrenton recovery center location at 30 John Marshall St. Hope Heals is a program of SpiritWorks, a nonprofit addiction recovery support center, with headquarters in Williamsburg, that began occupying the 4,500-square-foot building in Warrenton last August. The large space provided room for SpiritWorks to expand to its now second location in Virginia and to add the newly created Hope Heals Community Freestore.
“We take recovery into the jail here five days a week. The mission of SpiritWorks is to educate, equip, empower and celebrate individuals, families and communities on the journey from addiction to recovery. Hope Heals is an expansion of recovery. We are fortunate to have received a grant from the PATH Foundation and a lot of help from the county and town for our Warrenton location,” said SpiritWorks Program Manager Chris Connell.
“I am so appreciative of SpiritWorks and the work they do for folks in need of help with addiction. Hope Heals is another way to help others in need so of course I am supportive of this new program, as well. That’s what we do in Fauquier,” echoed Fauquier Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill saw the value of the program and emphasized, “Hope Heals is good as a community resource, especially for people who will be released from jail, to help them rebuild their lives.”
Inspired by giving
The idea for a community freestore began when Henderson met community volunteer Hilary Chase Pierce who holds annual clothing giveaways at Hope Christian Fellowship in Vint Hill. Inspired and mentored by Pierce, Henderson organized a one-day clothing giveaway on June 15. The event was so successful that Henderson knew that it had to be an ongoing ministry throughout the year.
“Kids’ clothes are especially in popular demand and usually the first to go at giveaways, often in the first hour. I am excited to be a part of Hope Heals. As you can see, there are many choices of clothing for all ages and style preferences,” said Pierce.
Now in the new space and open several days a week, Henderson’s vision has become a reality.
“We are inspired by stories in the community and want to help on a permanent basis. It is more than just about meeting physical needs, it is also about establishing relationships,” Henderson said.
Hope Heals’ mission statement “is to serve our community by providing free clothing and linens. We believe that people matter most, and our heart is to help supply basic needs with compassion, dignity and unconditional acceptance.”
The logo was created by Kelsea Andresen.
The volunteers at Hope Heals raised more than $2,500 and renovated the space by replacing flooring, painting and adding racks and shelving. The many dormer windows offer natural light and a welcoming atmosphere.
Jennifer Helmrich, a guest at the open house, commented, “what a comfortable, warm and inviting space this is here.” After noticing the great selection of clothing, shoes and handbags, Helmrich added, “I have some coats I could donate to add to these items that people need.”
During store hours, Hope Heals accepts donations of gently used, clean clothing, shoes, accessories and household linens, including blankets. (Blankets are the most sought-after items at the community freestore, and the supply is low.)
“Everything here is free and folks are welcome to shop once a month. There are no financial obligations, income requirements, or background checks. All are welcome. Our goals are to share resources, build relationships and be wise stewards of God’s gifts,” said Henderson.
The building has three sets of stairs and although it is not handicapped accessible, volunteers are on hand to bring clothes to the main level to assist customers with clothing choices.
Hope Heals is also a place to make people aware of the many resources in the county that are available to those in need. In the waiting area, there is an information table that includes brochures from other social services agencies. There are also copies of the latest edition of the Fauquier Resource Guide that lists contact information for community and health support services including emergency housing, public transportation, and to assist with mental health issues.
A minister from Trinity Lutheran for the past eight years, the Rev. Dennis Di Mauro attended the open house. He sees Hope Heals as a necessary resource.
“There are lots of people who need assistance, the amount of needs in the county are endless. From clothing needs to helping with temporary housing like hotel rooms, there are many who need help,” said Di Mauro.
“We treat everyone with dignity and respect,” added Henderson. “We care and it’s about love here, especially with people coming out of jail. Another purpose we have here is mentoring and helping ladies with clothing as they prepare for returning to work.”
There has been support for the volunteers at Hope Heals, also. The Fauquier County Quilters Guild made all the work aprons with double pockets to carry the always needed scissors and pins. Jess Wilcox added the logos.
Families are supportive and Henderson’s husband, Brent, as well as her parents, Pat and Wally Smith, have assisted every step of the way; they were at the open house ribbon cutting to help.
For more information about Hope Heals, email hopehealsfreestore@gmail.com, visit spiritworksfoundation.org, or call 540-428-5415. Hope Heals Freestore is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.
Debra Smyers has worked in the field of social services and is the founder of a nonprofit that has been providing food to the homeless for almost 30 years. Reach her at debra@artsconsultinginternational.com or 800-754-4507.
