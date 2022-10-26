Any voter registered by Oct. 17 may participate in the 2022 general election. Eligible residents not registered by Oct. 17 may register through Election Day but may only cast provisional ballots.
Answers to voting questions may be answered at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Fauquier County Office of the General Register at 540-422-8290.
Voting on Election Day
For those wishing to cast a ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since the decennial redistricting takes effect this year, several precincts and polling places have changed since the last election.
Town of Warrenton residents will be most affected by these changes because each of the town’s wards now has its own polling place. All voters should check to see if their Election Day polling place has changed, however, since precinct boundaries have moved since last year.
The easiest way to find information about where to vote is by visiting vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
Precincts and Election Day polling locations are listed below. New precincts and precincts with new polling places are marked with an asterisk.
- Airlie*: P.B. Smith Elementary School, 6176 Dumfries Road, Warrenton
- Bealeton*: Grace Miller Elementary School, 6248 Catlett Road, Bealeton
- Botha*: M.M. Pierce Elementary School, 12074 James Madison St., Remington
- Broad Run: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6194 Dumfries Road, Warrenton
- Catlett: Southeastern Alternative School, 4484 Catlett Road, Midland
- Casanova: H.M. Pearson Elementary School, 9347 Bastable Mill Road, Catlett
- Hopewell*: Coleman Elementary School, 4096 Zulla Road, Marshall
- Kettle Run: Kettle Run High School, 7403 Academic Ave., Nokesville
- Leeds: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9668 Maidstone Road, Delaplane
- Lois*: Family Worship Center, 12077 Marsh Road, Bealeton
- Morrisville: Mary Walter Elementary School, 4529 Morrisville Road, Bealeton
- Opal: Liberty High School, 6300 Independence Ave., Bealeton
- New Baltimore: Auburn Middle School, 7270 Riley Road, Warrenton
- Salem*: Marshall Middle School, 4048 Zulla Road, Marshall
- Springs Valley: Brumfield Elementary School, 550 Alwington Boulevard, Warrenton
- Town of Remington*: Remington Town Hall, 105 East Main St., Remington
- Town of The Plains*: Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains
- Town of Warrenton, Ward 1*: C.M. Bradley Elementary School, 674 Hastings Lane, Warrenton
- Town of Warrenton, Ward 2*: W.C. Taylor Middle School, 350 East Shirley Ave., Warrenton
- Town of Warrenton, Ward 3*: Warrenton Community Center, 430 East Shirley Ave., Warrenton
- Town of Warrenton, Ward 4*: Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 800 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
- Town of Warrenton, Ward 5*: Town Public Safety Building, 333 Carriage House Lane, Warrenton
- Vint Hill: C. Hunter Ritchie School, 4416 Broad Run Church Road, Warrenton
- Waterloo: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
Absentee voting
Election Day for the 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but absentee balloting has been open since Sept. 23. In Fauquier County, 4,770 people had cast absentee ballots as of Monday.
Eligible Fauquier County voters may cast absentee ballots in person through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the central registrar’s office in Warrenton, at the Bealeton Depot at Bealeton Library or at the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center. Voters do not need an “excuse” to cast an absentee ballot instead of voting on Election Day.
- The Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar is located at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, in Warrenton. It is open for in-person absentee balloting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 28. It will also be open Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Bealeton Depot at Bealeton Library is located at 10877 Willow Drive North in Bealeton. It is open for in-person absentee balloting Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28. It will also be open Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Vint Hill Village Green Community Center is located at 4235 Aiken Drive in Warrenton (Vint Hill). It is open for in-person absentee balloting Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28. It will also be open Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters who requested and received absentee ballots by mail may submit completed ballots by mail; ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and received by the registrar’s office by noon Monday, Nov. 14 to be counted. Alternatively, voters may return completed ballots to either of the three absentee voting sites during operating hours. A witness signature is required for mail-in ballots.
Casting more than one ballot during any one election is both a state and federal felony.
On the ballot
All Fauquier voters may cast a ballot in the 10th Congressional District election and in the special election for Fauquier County sheriff. Residents of the Scott Magisterial District, the town of Warrenton, the town of Remington and the town of The Plains may cast ballots in additional races.
CONGRESS: Republican Hung Cao is challenging U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) for the congressional seat. After redistricting, the 10th District now encompasses all of Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties. Fauquier County was previously a part of the 1st and 5th districts.
SHERIFF: The special election for sheriff was called after then-Sheriff Bob Mosier (R) resigned in January to take up a cabinet position under Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls (R) is running unopposed in the November election to fill out the remainder of Mosier’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
SCHOOL BOARD: Two people, Clay Campbell and Joshua Erdossy, are running in a special election to represent the Scott District on the Fauquier County School Board. Only residents of the Scott District, which encompasses New Baltimore, The Plains and the county’s northeast corner, are eligible to cast ballots in this election. School board elections are formally nonpartisan, but the Fauquier County Republican Committee has endorsed Campbell in the race.
The special election was called because the former Scott District representative, Suzanne Sloane, resigned the seat late last year. Vincent Gallo was appointed to fill the seat in the interim, and Gallo’s appointment will expire at the end of this year. The winner of the November election will represent the Scott District through 2023.
WARRENTON: Voters who live within Warrenton town limits may cast ballots in two additional races: town council and mayor. Town elections are formally nonpartisan.
Current Mayor Carter Nevill is running for re-election against current at-large Town Councilman Renard Carlos.
On the town council, Paul Mooney and David McGuire, both political newcomers, are running for the two open at-large seats on the town council; unless a write-in candidate gains more votes, they will replace Carlos and outgoing Town Councilman Sean Polster on the council.
REMINGTON: Voters who live within Remington town limits may cast ballots in the town council election and the mayoral election.
Interim Mayor Bill Polk is running for his first full term against former Town Councilman Devada Allison. The town council appointed Polk to the interim role after the death of longtime Mayor Gerald Billingsley early last year.
Eight candidates are running for six seats on the town council. They are: incumbents Stan Heaney Sr., Richard Heflin Jr., Van Loving and Susan Tiffany along with challengers Morgan Lewis, Veronica Meadows, Richard Moxley and Luann Myatt.
THE PLAINS: Voters who live within The Plains town limits may cast ballots in the town council election. Newcomer Heidi Van Voorhis and incumbents Noah Portugal and Joyce Heflin are running unopposed for three town council seats.
Important dates
- Friday, Oct. 28: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot (postmarks not acceptable)
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Last day to cast an absentee ballot in person; absentee voting locations open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day, precinct polling places open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 14 (12 p.m.): Deadline for completed absentee ballots returned by mail to be received by the registrar’s office; the returned ballot must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Nov. 8
