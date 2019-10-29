A driver has been charged with assault and battery, destruction of property and reckless driving as the result of a minor accident that turned to a road rage incident, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartman said that on Sunday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to Lee Highway north of Warrenton near Comfort Inn Drive for a reported traffic crash; the report also said people were fighting in the roadway. Deputies arrived at 12:19 p.m. to find multiple vehicles on the shoulder of the road, but no one was fighting.
Witnesses reported that a blue KIA SUV had been driving erratically, passing on the shoulder and cutting off traffic. The SUV and a Volkswagen made contact at the Comfort Inn Drive traffic signal.
Hartman reported that the driver of the Volkswagen alleged the driver of the SUV, identified as Matthew John Shoup, 33, of Remington, was traveling north on Lee Highway/U.S. 29 when the SUV passed the Volkswagen on the right shoulder. The Volkswagen driver also said the SUV was jumping lanes and cutting off other vehicles.
The sheriff’s office spokesman said that as the vehicles stopped at the traffic signal, Shoup allegedly opened his door, striking the Volkswagen. Shoup then exited his vehicle and attempted to open the passenger door of the Volkswagen but it was locked. Shoup then reached through an open rear passenger window and grabbed a female passenger by her jacket, Hartman said. The driver of the Volkswagen then got out of the car and Shoup returned to his SUV.
After an investigation was conducted and witness statements were taken. Shoup was placed under arrest. The magistrate released Shoup on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
